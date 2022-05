Maxwell Thorpe was sent off into the semi-finals with four yeses and a standing ovation with his rendition of Italian classic Caruso.

The 34-year-old has been tipped as favourite to win at the bookies by BetVictor, with odds of 7/4.

That beats the 9/2 odds given to solo singer Tom Ball and dance group Born To Perform.

Maxwell Thorpe