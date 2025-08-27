Meet the MasterChef contestants for this week 😍

MasterChef will be back with more heats this week.

The BBC has announced the chefs who will compete in the coming days.

But what kind of cooking can you expect from them?

Two more heats are set to take place on MasterChef UK this week. A fresh batch of amateur cooks will be looking to prove their chops in the famous kitchen.

Delayed from earlier in the year, the long-running cooking show returned in August. The BBC described it as not being an “easy decision” to broadcast the episodes, after sacking both presenters John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

The episodes were filmed last year, the broadcaster confirmed. Filming took place before internal investigations were opened into both of the hosts.

MasterChef UK is airing three episodes a week, including two heats and a quarter-final. This schedule will remain the same until the start of knock-out week later in 2025.

When is MasterChef UK on this week?

Judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace | BBC

After a brief shake-up last week, which saw one episode pushed to last Saturday (August 23), MasterChef is back in its regular routine. It will air three episodes from today (August 27) to Friday (August 29).

The episodes will start at 8pm on Wednesday and Thursday. The quarter final is slightly shorter and starts at 8.30pm on Fridays.

Who is on MasterChef UK this week?

The latest batch of amateur cooks who will be heading into the MasterChef kitchen has been confirmed. It includes six chefs in heat seven and five in heat eight.

Meet the contestants competing on the show this week:

Heat 7 - Wednesday, August 27

MasterChef UK chefs in Heat 7 | BBC

The first of the two heats will have a full complement of six amateurs. The chefs include:

Vishal, 30 - Glasgow

Data Scientist Vishal was born and raised in India but now calls Glasgow home. He also lived in Bristol for a year in 2016.

Discussing his style of cooking, he said: “I like cooking everything but mostly love feeding people Indian food to show its range. It's the food I grew up with and it holds a special place in my heart.”

Harry, 31 - London

Fishmonger Harry lives in London with his partner Katie. He was born in London but lived in Edinburgh, Scotland when he was younger. He spent four years at University in Newcastle.

Speaking about his food, Harry said: “I’d say my food is a fusion of classic British and French cooking. I also like using modern techniques combined with great British ingredients.”

Michal, 46 - St Albans

Behavioural Coach Michal lives in St Albans with her long-term partner Simon. She was born and raised in Glasgow, Scotland.

Discussing her cooking style, she said “I would describe my cooking as elevated home cooking. I love to travel, so I like to combine my passion for food with travel.

“I like to experience the local cuisine wherever I go and try to replicate the flavours and dishes when I get home.”

Munopa, 19 - Taunton

Gap year student Munopa lives in Taunton with her family. She was born in Harare, Zimbabwe. She moved to the UK as a young child and grew up in Taunton.

Speaking about her style of cooking, she said: “I would describe my style of cooking as classical French and British with international influences. My cooking is inspired by the people I meet and their stories.

“I make dishes that usually have very few key ingredients or look quite simple but use various techniques and textural elements to make them interesting.”

Darren, 42 - Northamptonshire

Plasterer Darren lives in Northamptonshire with his partner Carly her two children Zach and Tyler and his daughter Fearne on weekends. They share the house with their three dogs Monty, Dougie and Winnie and three cats Lucky, Bowie and Freddie. Darren was born and grew up in Leicester.

Discussing his food, he said: “I would describe my style as classical, big flavours and big portions! I really enjoy doing steaks with different vegetables.

“I tend to be inspired by a lot of television cooking programmes and chefs such as Tom Kerridge, Sally Abe and former MasterChef professional Aaron Middleton, to name a few. I like to see what dishes they create and try to put my own spin on them.”

Mojgan, 56 - Bournemouth

Fashion designer Mojgan lives in Bournemouth with her children. She was born in Tehran, she moved to the UK when she was 12.

Speaking about her style of cooking, Mojgan said: “My Persian cooking is a heartfelt tribute to the beauty and deep heritage of Iranian cuisine. Every dish I create is rooted in centuries of tradition. Flavours layered with saffron, rose, dried limes and fresh herbs, each telling stories from ancient Persia.

“I have a broad palette which means I can cook many cuisines but I’m mainly inspired by Persian cuisine. Thai, Indian and French cooking are another specialty of mine.”

Heat 8 - Thursday, August 28

The chefs in MasterChef UK heat 8 | BBC

The second of this week’s two heats will have just five cooks. The amateurs will once again compete for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Michael, 40 - Shrewsbury

Senior Environmental Protection Officer Michael lives in Shrewsbury with his wife and 7-year-old daughter. He was born in Nigeria before moving to London as a child. He has lived in Southeast London for 28 years.

He describes his style of cooking as “African Fusion.” He added: “My favourite ingredient to cook with is red palm oil. It’s not just an ingredient — it’s part of my heritage and the soul of many of the dishes I grew up with.

“In fact, it’s used in around 80% of our soups and stews, from egusi to ogbono to banga. Red palm oil brings a rich, earthy depth and a vibrant colour that you simply can’t replicate with anything else.”

Henry, 32 - Kent

Retail business manager Henry lives in Kent with his long-term partner Amelia and their dog Alan. He was born in Reading, grew up in Leicester and Canterbury. He then lived in Bristol for University before moving to London and then Kent.

Describing his style of cooking, he said: “My principal cooking motivation is food greed. I cook things so my partner and I can scoff them. With this comes a lot of cooking variation, as I get bored cooking and eating the same thing again (other than maybe fresh pasta).

“I also like to cook things that you have to build or compile. So elaborate pies, dumplings, anything that feels more like a craft session. I get most of my inspiration from cookbooks – I have about 130 and to be honest would love even more.”

Dan, 51 - Cornwall

Education welfare officer Dan lives in Cornwall live with his wonderful wife, Sara, son Jimbob, and his bonus daughter, Lily, when she’s home from university. He was born in London, he grew up in Surrey and now lives in Cornwall.

Speaking about his food, Dan said: “It’s difficult to define my exact cooking style because I simply love food of all kinds and from all cultures. I enjoy exploring different cuisines, but at the heart of it, I’m drawn to wholesome food, the kind that’s made for sharing and brings people together.

“I love dishes that look beautiful on the plate but are full of comfort and flavour too. A roast dinner, for example, is one of my favourites, not just for the food itself, but because it marks a moment in the week where people come together, sit down, and connect.”

Gabi, 30 - London

Business development consultant Gabi lives in London with her (now) fiancée. She lived in Lithuania until she was seven when she moved to London.

Discussing her style of cooking, Gabi said: “I love creating dishes that look beautiful. I always try to experiment with new techniques. I typically draw most of my cooking from classic French, but I do love Asian flavours also!

“I love fine dining and tasting menus. A dream of mine would be to have the privilege of going to an omakase in Japan. My favourite thing is experimenting with molecular gastronomy. Most recently I have created a mashed potato foam. I love creating gels and 'caviar'. The next thing I'm trying to master is Isomalt liquid pearls!”

Anjeza, 28 - Nottingham

Money laundering investigator Anjeza lives in Nottingham. She was born in Albania and grew up in Somerset. She then moved to Nottingham in 2014 for university.

Describing her food, Anjeza said: “My cooking style is a fusion of tradition and curiosity, I draw inspiration from the dishes of my homeland, Albania. I also enjoy exploring the flavours and techniques I’ve discovered through exploring other cultures and cuisines. My goal is always the same: to create food that feels like home to be shared with loved ones around the table.”

Who are the presenters on MasterChef UK?

Despite being sacked in July, both Gregg Wallace and John Torode are on presenting duty for the 2025 series. It is due to the episodes being filmed last year, prior to allegations made against them.

A spokesperson for the BBC said: “MasterChef is an amazing competition which is life-changing for the amateur chefs taking part. The focus of it has always been their skill and their journey.

“This has not been an easy decision in the circumstances and we appreciate not everyone will agree with it.”

