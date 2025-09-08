MasterChef: The Professionals has announced who will replace Gregg Wallace 👨‍🍳

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gregg Wallace was sacked by the BBC in July.

He will not be a host on future seasons of MasterChef.

His replacement for the new series of The Professionals has been revealed.

MasterChef has finally announced who will replace Gregg Wallace as host on the new series of The Professionals. It comes months after the host was sacked by the BBC.

The TV personality faced allegations of misconduct late in 2024, causing the Christmas specials of the beloved cooking show to be canned. Following an internal investigation by the Beeb, he was officially sacked in July of this year - along with fellow judge John Torode.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Beeb went ahead with broadcasting the 2025 edition of the show, but called it ‘not an easy decision’. The episodes were filmed before any allegations were made against either of the hosts.

But who will replace Gregg Wallace on the upcoming professional spin-off? Here’s all you need to know:

MasterChef: The Professionals announces new judge

Marcus Wareing, Gregg Wallace and Monica Galetti present MasterChef: The Professionals. | Shine TV / BBC

Matt Tebbutt is set to replace Gregg Wallace as a host on the next season of the pro-version of the cooking show. He will be a judge alongside Marcus Wareing and Monica Galetti on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three judges will also be joined by a variety of exciting guest judges in the first stage of the competition. With their own experience and food backgrounds helping to oversee the Skills Tests, the guest judges in each Heat will add another element of surprise for the professional chefs walking through the MasterChef kitchen doors for the very first time.

MasterChef Executive Editor, David Ambler, said: “It’s a great pleasure to welcome Matt on board for the next series of MasterChef: The Professionals. His career as a chef, restaurateur and food broadcaster makes him an ideal choice to join this year’s judging line-up and we can’t wait to discover the crop of exciting new talent.”

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC added: “With a natural warmth that viewers already love from Saturday Kitchen, coupled with a sharp eye for talent, Matt will be bringing a wealth of culinary expertise to the MasterChef kitchen and will be a fantastic addition to the line-up alongside Monica and Marcus.”

Who is the new MasterChef: The Professionals judge?

Matt Tebbutt will replace Gregg Wallace on MasterChef: The Professionals | BBC

Matt Tebbutt is best known as the host of Saturday Kitchen on BBC One. He has a wealth of experience in the restaurant industry as well as in TV and authoring cookbooks and regularly contributing to food and travel magazines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viewers may remember him from his work presenting Channel 4’s Food Unwrapped and Drop Down Menu in the past. He has also been a host on Good Food channel's Market Kitchen.

Speaking about joining MasterChef: The Professionals, Matt said: “It’s an absolute honour to be working alongside these two titans of the food world. Their knowledge and uncompromising attitude is now the stuff of legend and I look forward to them taking me under their wing and seeing the chefs get off to a flying start in the competition!”

Marcus Wareing added: “I’m really looking forward to working with Matt and his experience, both on screen and in the industry, speaks for itself. This show is all about showcasing and celebrating the best up and coming talent emerging from our country’s professional kitchens and Matt, Monica and I will be expecting the highest standards from our chefs this year. I can’t wait for what will be a fantastic next series.”

Monica Galetti concluded: “To have Matt join us is really exciting. Seeing what skills our contestants showcase and tasting their culinary creations is always a delight - Marcus and I look forward to welcoming Matt to the MasterChef studios and discovering our next champion.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.