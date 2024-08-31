Massive queues for Ticketmaster and SeeTickets for Oasis Dublin dates

News Letter news editor Damian Wilson is still hoping to secure tickets for Oasis’s long-awaited reunion tour

Fans are facing massive waits for the Dublin dates on Oasis’ tour

SeeTickets and Ticketmaster have launched queues for tickets for the Dublin show as fans scramble to secure tickets for the Oasis tour.

Fans visiting the SeeTickets website have been met with a message that says: “We are very busy. We have lots of people looking for tickets and you are being held on this page until a space becomes available.”

Meanwhile fans who visit Ticketmaster are being asked to sign in before joining a waiting room for tickets, which go on sale at 8am. Fans are reporting queue sizes up to 150,000 on the site, where successful fans can buy four tickets if they reach the front of the queue.

Fans who want to see Oasis live for the first time in 16 years will get a second chance for tickets in the sale for Edinburgh, Manchester, Wembley and Cardiff dates at 9am.

General sale tickets for UK dates will go on sale on Saturday morning at 9am. Fans can bookmark the top ticket selling sites by clicking these links for the special Oasis Tour pages here on SeeTickets and Ticketmaster. VIP and hospitality tickets will be on sale at SeatUnique.