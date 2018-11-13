Magna Family Fayre

Get into the Christmas spirit with a visit to Magna’s Family Christmas Fayre this Saturday November 24 and Sunday November 25.

There will be over 60 seasonal craft and gift stalls, festive food and drink, and plenty of family entertainment, plus festive children’s activities, traditional fairground rides, Santa’s reindeers, and a visit to meet Father Christmas in his grotto.

The event will be open from 10am to 4pm, and tickets cost £2.50 per adult and includes one free child. Additional children are £1. Visitmagna.co.uk for full details of the day.