Macmillan will be hosting Coffee Morning events across the UK this weekend to help raise money.

Sheffield will play host to a few of these, with events taking place all over the city.

Macmillan is holding these events to help raise money for charity. Macmillan is a charity dedicated to supporting people who have cancer - they also campaign for better treatment of cancer patients.

Founded in 1911, the charity has several other fundraiser events, including Go Sober for October and Brave the Shave.

The first World’s Biggest Coffee Morning was held in 1990 - since then, it has raised an approximate cumulative amount of £75 million.

In 2021 alone, Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning raised £11 million for charity.

When is Macmillian Coffee Morning 2022?

Officially, Macmillan Coffee Morning 2022 begins on Friday, September 30, but the Macmillan website notes that “it can be held at any time”.

Here in Sheffield, Coffee Morning events will be hosted from Thursday, September 29 until Saturday October 1.

Full list of Macmillan Coffee Morning events in Sheffield

According to the Macmillian website, the following events will be held in Sheffield this week.

Sharrow Vale Coffee Evening

Thursday, September 29 (7pm - 9pm)

Sharrow Vale Community Association

The Well Church, Ecclesall Road

Precedo Healthcare Services

Friday, September 30 (10am - 1pm)

Donna Beal

Office 2 Eurobroid, Dodd Street

Macmillan Coffee Morning

Saturday, October 1 (10am - 12pm)

Vivien Hobson

Coal Aston Village Hall, Eckington Road