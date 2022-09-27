News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Macmillan Coffee Morning 2022: Full list of Sheffield events you can attend this weekend

What better time to get that coffee buzz than on Macmillan Coffee Morning 2022?

By Jimmy Johnson
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 4:20 pm

Macmillan will be hosting Coffee Morning events across the UK this weekend to help raise money.

Sheffield will play host to a few of these, with events taking place all over the city.

Macmillan is holding these events to help raise money for charity. Macmillan is a charity dedicated to supporting people who have cancer - they also campaign for better treatment of cancer patients.

Founded in 1911, the charity has several other fundraiser events, including Go Sober for October and Brave the Shave.

Most Popular

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    The first World’s Biggest Coffee Morning was held in 1990 - since then, it has raised an approximate cumulative amount of £75 million.

    In 2021 alone, Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning raised £11 million for charity.

    When is Macmillian Coffee Morning 2022?

    Officially, Macmillan Coffee Morning 2022 begins on Friday, September 30, but the Macmillan website notes that “it can be held at any time”.

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    Here in Sheffield, Coffee Morning events will be hosted from Thursday, September 29 until Saturday October 1.

    How do you like your coffee?

    Full list of Macmillan Coffee Morning events in Sheffield

    According to the Macmillian website, the following events will be held in Sheffield this week.

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    Sharrow Vale Coffee Evening

    Thursday, September 29 (7pm - 9pm)

    Sharrow Vale Community Association

    The Well Church, Ecclesall Road

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    Precedo Healthcare Services

    Friday, September 30 (10am - 1pm)

    Donna Beal

    Office 2 Eurobroid, Dodd Street

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    Macmillan Coffee Morning

    Saturday, October 1 (10am - 12pm)

    Vivien Hobson

    Coal Aston Village Hall, Eckington Road

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    SheffieldPeopleMoneyCancer
    News you can trust since 1887
    Edit Account-Sign Out
    My AccountSign Out
    Follow us