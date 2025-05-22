Luke Littler and Nathan Aspinall meet fans at Meadowhall as Sheffield leg of Premier League Darts begins
The Professional Darts Corporation world champion rose to prominence two years back when he debuted at the international event at only 16-years-old.
While he ended up losing out to fellow Brit Luke Humphries in the final, he returned a year later to become the reigning champion at the 2025 competition.
Now Littler has joined Nathan Aspinall - a world championship semi-finalist - to open their first-ever retail venture at Meadowhall.
Launched yesterday (May 21), the Littler & Aspinall Shop has taken over what was The Fan Cave store in the shopping centre for three days only while the Premier League Darts is being hosted in Sheffield.
It will be selling merchandise and personal memorabilia from both players. Visitors can explore a range of products, including limited-edition apparel, dart equipment and signed collectables.
The two professionals met with excited fans at the opening who gathered around to get pictures with their darting heroes.
Luke said: “Opening my first shop is a dream come true.
“It’s more than just darts – it’s about sharing the journey, the passion and giving something back to the fans who have supported me every step of the way.”
The store has been curated by The Fan Cave, which is the back-of-shirt sponsor for both Luke and Nathan. The pop-up shop is located at the Fan Cave’s store at Meadowhall, on the lower mall and remains open until Friday, May 23.
Nathan said: “I’m buzzing to open my first shop – it’s a massive moment for me.
“This is for the fans, the community and anyone who loves the game as much as I do. We can’t wait to see you all there.”
