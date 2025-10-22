Doncaster music scene veteran Dave Hughes has been treading the town's boards for nearly 30 years, writes Martin Herron.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And now son Archie, at just 16, has grabbed his guitar to take pride of place on the same stages.

And Archie didn't need any encouragement to pick up a plectrum - music struck a chord for him at a very early age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Hughes and son Archie with their guitars. Photo: Submitted | Submitted

“There's a picture of me showing Archie some chords which was taken before his first birthday,” says Dave, aged 48, from Balby, who works as a guitar tutor.

'He was a natural and he was just naturally interested - you might think I pushed him, being a musician myself, but there was no need to.

“I really have been playing all my life - all of it I can remember anyway!” adds Archie, a Hall Cross student and guitarist in up and coming alt rockers Done Before.

Archie's band Done Before. Photo Submitted | Archie's band Done Before. Photo Submitted

“At first I suppose it was just messing around but I started learning seriously with my Dad when I was seven.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the two soon ran into a scenario which may be familiar to anyone who's ever had a driving lesson with their Dad.

“There was some tension, I'm not really sure where it came from,” Dave admits. “Teaching your own child is just different to teaching someone else's somehow! Anyway - my friend Alan, who also teaches guitar, took over and pretty soon Archie was flying.”

Dave played his first gig at the Doncaster Catholic Club, for a friends' birthday as part of Doncaster rockers Emba, and went on to play gigs across the UK in bands including Pappa O Pea and Strange Foot. He's now part of much loved Doncaster live scene stars The Skintones.

But it wasn't just Dave's stints on stage that egged Archie on - the youngster was also digging his way through Dad's record collection in search of inspiration..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was always music around in the house,” Archie says. 'I know tastes may have changed but there's some amazing music in my Dad's record collection. The Smashing Pumpkins were on repeat a lot! It was like doing research in a way - and I'm not sure Dad knew I was doing it.

“I discovered great bands like Pearl Jam, Nirvana and Jon Spencer Blues Explosion. I'm also into Elvis and Michael Jackson, but that comes from my Mum!”

Now Archie and his Done Before bandmates are taking their mixture of musical muses out on the road playing gigs at Doncaster Skate Cooperative on Saturday, October 25 and joining the line up for the town's Love Music, Hate Racism multiband spectacular on November 1 at the Unitarian Church, Hallgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Love Music Hate Racism is a great cause,”Archie adds. “It's about people coming together and trying to get along . In my personal friend group there are people of eight or nine different nationalities and it seems strange that it isn't the same for everyone. People should come along and give it a try!”