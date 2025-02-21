Love is Blind is back with a brand new series. The first batch of episodes arrived on Valentine’s Day - and more are coming over the next few weeks.

It has arrived just in time to fill the Love Island: All Stars shaped hole in the hearts of British viewers. Which aired its dramatic final on ITV2 - and fans were left shocked by it.

Netflix’s eighth series of Love is Blind features singletons from Minneapolis, Minnesota taking part in the experiment. But which couples have formed already - and which are no longer together?

The show will air over February and March 2025 on the streaming service. Remind yourself of the release schedule.

1 . Monica and Joey - Together This couple became the first of the season to get engaged, after Joey got down on one knee. | Netflix Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2 . Ben and Sara - Together It was a rockier road with Sara expressing concerns over Ben’s answers to questions about his political leanings. However they managed to find common ground and after he proposed, Sara said yes. | Netflix Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

3 . Dave and Lauren - Together Despite being torn between two women, Dave ultimately decided to propose to Lauren - and she accepted. | Netflix Photo: Netflix Photo Sales