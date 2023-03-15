Love Actually fans rejoice! A live concert featuring the romantic comedy’s iconic soundtrack is coming to Sheffield this Christmas. Taking place this winter, the star-studded holiday hit film will come alive across the UK with a full orchestra performing its soundtrack live to screen.
The Love Actually in Concert tour, which has become an annual Christmas tradition for many due to sold-out audiences, will begin in Bath before travelling across the UK to major cities such as Manchester, Liverpool, and Glasgow. It will then wrap up its run in London right before Christmas.
A full, live orchestra will perform Craig Armstrong’s scores at each show, with the film being projected onto a vast screen. Armstrong is considered one of the UK’s most recognised film composers, with his work being awarded a BAFTA for his Achievement in Film Music.
Love Actually, written and produced by Richard Curtis and first released in 2003, recounts 10 individuals, yet intertwining stories of love throughout the holiday season. Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Bill Nighy, Martine McCutcheon, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley, Rowan Atkinson, and Martin Freeman are among those who appear in the film.
Prime Minister Hugh Grant falling for Martine McCutcheon, to the heartbreaking Christmas morning at Alan Rickman and Emma Thompson’s house, it’s a film that has touched millions of people around the world.
Love Actually in Concert tickets
Love Actually in Concert is coming to Sheffield City Hall on Monday, December 4. General admission tickets will be on sale on Ticketmaster from 10am, Friday, March 17 and pre-sale will be available from 10am, Thursday, March 16.
Love Actually in Concert full list of dates
November 24 - Bath Forum
November 25 - Cardiff St David’s Hall
November 26 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion
November 27 - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
December 1 - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
December 3 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
December 4 - Sheffield City Hall
December 5 - Birmingham Symphony Hall
December 6 - York Barbican
December 7 - Edinburgh Usher Hall
December 8 - Manchester Bridgewater Hall
December 9 - London Eventim Apollo
