LISTEN: Coup De Grace release and Arctic Monkeys gig for Miles Kane ahead of Sheffield Tramlines 2019

Indie star Miles Kane - who will support Arctic Monkeys and Paul Weller ahead of his Sheffield Tramlines festival appearance - has released a remix of latest album title track Coup De Grace.

The electro rock dance floor filler, with his trademark guitar hooks, was mixed by and features the signature house sound of Grammy nominated duo CamelPhat, who have previously remixed Fatboy Slim, Kidnap Kid and Paul Woolford.

LISTEN: Check out the track on our embedded YouTube player - or CLICK HERE.

Kane, aged 32, is best known as a solo artist and the co-frontman of the Last Shadow Puppets, with Sheffield's own Arctic Monkeys star Alex Turer. He was also the frontman of The Rascals

Following his storming sell-out UK tour last year, culminating with a show at London’s Brixton Academy, Kane has a busy few months ahead including summer festivals, He supports Arctic Monkeys next month at Foro Sol in Mexico, Sunday, March 24, and Paul Weller at Cardiff Castle, on Sunday, June 30.

He will play Tramlines on Sunday, July 21.

BUY TICKETS: Tramlines will take place over three days at Hillsborough Park - Friday to Sunday, July 19 to 21 - for tickets visit www.tramlines.org.uk.

Kane's new release Coup De Grace is a live fan favourite.

Speaking of the remix in collaboration with CamelPhat he said: “I’ve had the pleasure of working with these two lovely fellas, it was a blast. They are very talented chaps indeed.

"I always thought Coup de Grace had a dance feel to it and live it’s become an anthem. I wondered what it would be like if we did a remix and put it in Camelphat’s world. So that’s what we did, and they smashed it out of the park."



Miles Kane will play the following dates in 2019

March

Sat 23rd Mexico City, El Plaza Condesa

Sun 24th Mexico City, Foro Sol+



May 2019

Fri 10th ROUEN, FRANCE, Le 106

Sat 11th LYON, FRANCE, L’epicerie Modern

Sun 12th GRENOBLE, FRANCE, La Belle Electrique

Tues 14th ROME, ITALY, Largo

\Wed 15th MILAN, ITALY, Santeria Social Club

Fri 17th TREVISO, ITALY, New Age Club

Sat 18th NONANTOLA, ITALY, VOX Club

Mon 20th MONTPELLIER, FRANCE, Le Rockstore

Tues 21st BORDEAUX, FRANCE, Theatre Barby

Wed 22nd ANGERS, FRANCE, La Chabeda



June 2019

Fri 7th GLASGOW, SWG3

Sat 15th ISLE OF WIGHT, Isle of Wight Festival

Sat 29th BELGIUM, Rock Werchter Festival

Sun 30th CARDIFF, Cardiff Castle *

July 2019

Fri 5th ARRAS, FRANCE, Main Square Festival

Sat 13th MADRID, SPAIN, Mad Cool Festival

Fri 19th AMERSHAM, Pennfest

Sun 21st SHEFFIELD, Tramlines Festival

Fri 26th LOWTHER, Kendal Calling Festival

Sun 28th DERBY, Y Not Festival



+ supporting Arctic Monkeys

* supporting Paul Weller