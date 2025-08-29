The RAF’s last Lancaster bomber is set to fly close to Sheffield at the weekend, with enthusiasts set to look out for it.

The famous aircraft, now operated by the RAF’s Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, is heading into the Peak District, meaning it will travel within just a few miles of the city.

The Lancaster is due make appearances on both Saturday and Sunday, and will be seen flying over Chatsworth House on both days, as well as other parts of the Peak District.

On Saturday (August 30), the famous wartime aircraft is due to fly over Chatsworth between between 2.17pm and 2.47pm, to mark the Chatsworth Country Fair.

Then the Lancaster is due over Grindleford, slightly closer to Sheffield, between 2.23pm and 2.53pm.

It is due to return to Chatsworth again the following day, (Sunday August 31), when it due overhead between 2.28pm and 2.58pm.

However, flypasts can be cancelled or times changed at short notice due to poor weather or technical problems.