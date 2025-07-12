Lancaster bomber: Event organisers issue update on planned Sheffield and Rotherham flypast by iconic WW2 plane
The RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’s famous Avro Lancaster bomber was due to fly over both the Beighton Gala and the Harthill Carnival this afternoon.
But, sadly, the vintage aeroplane was unable to make it to Beighton, after it developed a fault on the way, at had to return to its base at RAF Coningsby, in Lincolnshire.
Organisers of the Beighton Gala, of which the Lancaster flypast was only one of many attractions for visitors on the day, confirmed that the operators of the plane had to cancel shortly before it was due to arrive over Sheffield.
They now hope to bring to Beighton in 2026.
They said in a statement this afternoon: “We are devastated to announce that as far as we understand The Lancaster Bomber has had to return to base due to an emergency.
“We have tried five years for this and will try again next year! Fingers crossed for 2026.”
The aircraft flew close to Harthill, in Rotherham, before reporting a fault, climbing, and returning to base, via a route which took it briefly close to North Anston.
It has been reported on social media that the plane had developed a fault with one of its four engines.
