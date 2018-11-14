King of swing club night celebrates birthday at Sheffield’s Cubana

The Sheffield University Big Band will set the scene for the 7th birthday of one of the country’s most popular swing nights.

Led entirely by current students, the band will take to the stage to perform this evening (Wednesday November 14) at ‘The Big Swing,’ at the Leopold Square venue – the home of the event for the past three years.

The free event, which kicks off at 8pm, willf feature DJs and dance lessons, providing a fun night out for all.

And next week, ‘The Big Swing’ will returns for its 7th birthday party, bringing together some of the event’s finest and most popular musicians to perform, on Wedneday November 21.

Big Swing promoter Tim Walker said: "The Big Swing has developed into one of the most popular nights of the genre anywhere in the country. Our seventh birthday celebrations are set to offer one of the highlights of this year’s calendar.”

The Big Swing is renowned for attracting some of the best live acts and DJs from the scene together with dance classes for beginners and the experienced alike – and all for free.

Cubana's Adrian Bagnoli said: "It has been an honour to accommodate such a respected and established night as The Big Swing. It has fitted perfectly with our ethos and our support for live music and dance and it has become a cornerstone of our midweek entertainment at Cubana."

Visit www.cubanatapasbar.co.uk for details