Kes statue unveiled to public at Experience Barnsley

Kes and his owner Billy Casper are back home - a life size statue of the British book and film classic characters has been unveiled in Barnsley.

The sculpture, of lead schoolboy character Billy and his beloved bird Kes, is now on display to the public for the first time inside Experience Barnsley Museum, inside the town hall.

A permanent outside location is still under consideration for the work by famed artist Graham Ibbeson whose other sculptures include a statue of comedy duo Morecambe and Wise, film star Cary Grant and former Test cricket umpire legend Dickie Bird, which is also in Barnsley.

His latest work celebrates the 50th anniversary of 1968 literary classic A Kestrel For A Knave, by late local born author Barry Himes, made into the hit film Kes by director Ken Loach, which is set for its own golden landmarks.

The film had its London release on November 14, 1969 and was screened UK wide the following year, from March 27, 1970.

Kes is the story of Billy Casper, a young pit town working class boy troubled at home and at school, played in the film by local actor Dai Bradley, who only finds solace when he finds and trains a kestrel he calls Kes.

Artist Graham Ibbeson with his Kes sculpture

The book has been used as part of GCSE English school courses.

The sculpture takes centre stage in the museum’s main gallery, a perfect backdrop for the piece in the museum which celebrates the fascinating history of the borough and tells the story of the town through fascinating objects and displays.

The project has been supported by the Kes Group and the Barry Hines Memorial Committee, who have worked tirelessly in the making the dream of creating the statue as a memorial to author Barry Hines a reality.

Coun Roy Miller, Cabinet Spokesperson for Place, said: “We are thrilled that Experience Barnsley will host the stunning sculpture.

"Kes has incredibly strong connections to the borough and it will be perfectly placed, surrounded by other important objects relating to the town’s history. It will be the first time people have the opportunity to see the piece and I am sure they will be impressed by the work. It is also a great opportunity for people to have a look around the town’s award winning, free to enter museum.”

For more information about the museum and opening times about visit www.experience-barnsley.com.