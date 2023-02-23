The X-Factor stars, JLS will embark on a huge UK and Ireland tour this year, including a date in Sheffield.

Popular British boy band, JLS will embark on a massive tour of the UK and Ireland this year, including a date in Sheffield following a successful comeback tour in 2021. The chart-topping group is set to reunite once again 15 years after they launched their career on TV’s The X-Factor.

The band, which consists of Aston Merrygold, Oritse Williams, Marvin Humes, and JB Gill, will go on their ‘Everybody Say JLS: The Hits Tour’, which will kick off in Dublin on October 20 - exactly two years to the day after their sold out ‘Beat Again’ tour. They will then conclude their tour at Sheffield Utilita Arena on November 11.

JLS said: “We couldn’t be more excited to announce another UK and Ireland arena tour! Last time out was totally surreal and we’ve been eagerly awaiting the right time to do it all over again. Playing live and seeing our amazing fans is definitely the best part of being JLS!"

JLS broke through in 2009 in the biggest way imaginable as the instant pop classic ‘Beat Again’ shot straight to No 1 - their first of five UK chart-topping smashes which continued with ‘Everybody In Love’, ‘The Club Is Alive’, ‘Love You More’ and ‘She Makes Me Wanna’.

With another five Top 10 hits to their credit, JLS also impacted the album charts with their self-titled No 1 debut and three more Top 3 records before saying goodbye with their 2013 ‘Greatest Hits’ album. Throughout, they were heralded with numerous major awards, notably two BRIT Awards and five MOBO Awards.

They then went on a hiatus after each member pursued their own solo career. In February 2020 they announced their ‘Beat Again’ reunion tour, which was quickly extended and then completed in November 2021 after the world reopened post-lockdown.

They also returned to the charts when their album ‘2.0’ debuted at No 4, with the songs ‘Eternal Love’ and ‘Day One’ becoming new fan favourites as the tour progressed. Here’s everything you need to know about the JLS UK tour including the Sheffield date.

JLS UK tour 2023 tickets

JLS will be performing at Sheffield Utilita Arena on November 11, 2023. Tickets will go on general sale from Ticketmaster from 9am on Friday, March 3. Presale tickets will be on sale from 9am, March 1.

Aston Merrygold, Orits Williams, Marvin Humes and JB Gill of JLS attend day 2 of the Capital Jingle Bell Ball (Getty)

Full list of UK tour 2023 dates for JLS

OCTOBER

20 - Dublin, 3Arena

21 - Belfast, SSE Arena

23 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

24 - Bournemouth, International Centre

26 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

28 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

30 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

NOVEMBER

2 - Manchester, AO Arena

3 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

4 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

6 - Brighton, Centre

7 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

9 - London, The O2

10 - London, The O2

11 - Sheffield, Utilita Arena

