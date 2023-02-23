News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

JLS announce UK tour including Sheffield Utilita Arena date: How to get tickets, presale details

The X-Factor stars, JLS will embark on a huge UK and Ireland tour this year, including a date in Sheffield.

By Rahmah Ghazali
2 minutes ago

Popular British boy band, JLS will embark on a massive tour of the UK and Ireland this year, including a date in Sheffield following a successful comeback tour in 2021. The chart-topping group is set to reunite once again 15 years after they launched their career on TV’s The X-Factor.

The band, which consists of Aston Merrygold, Oritse Williams, Marvin Humes, and JB Gill, will go on their ‘Everybody Say JLS: The Hits Tour’, which will kick off in Dublin on October 20 - exactly two years to the day after their sold out ‘Beat Again’ tour. They will then conclude their tour at Sheffield Utilita Arena on November 11.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

JLS said: “We couldn’t be more excited to announce another UK and Ireland arena tour! Last time out was totally surreal and we’ve been eagerly awaiting the right time to do it all over again. Playing live and seeing our amazing fans is definitely the best part of being JLS!"

Most Popular

    JLS broke through in 2009 in the biggest way imaginable as the instant pop classic ‘Beat Again’ shot straight to No 1 - their first of five UK chart-topping smashes which continued with ‘Everybody In Love’, ‘The Club Is Alive’, ‘Love You More’ and ‘She Makes Me Wanna’.

    With another five Top 10 hits to their credit, JLS also impacted the album charts with their self-titled No 1 debut and three more Top 3 records before saying goodbye with their 2013 ‘Greatest Hits’ album. Throughout, they were heralded with numerous major awards, notably two BRIT Awards and five MOBO Awards.

    They then went on a hiatus after each member pursued their own solo career. In February 2020 they announced their ‘Beat Again’ reunion tour, which was quickly extended and then completed in November 2021 after the world reopened post-lockdown.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    They also returned to the charts when their album ‘2.0’ debuted at No 4, with the songs ‘Eternal Love’ and ‘Day One’ becoming new fan favourites as the tour progressed. Here’s everything you need to know about the JLS UK tour including the Sheffield date.

    JLS UK tour 2023 tickets

    JLS will be performing at Sheffield Utilita Arena on November 11, 2023. Tickets will go on general sale from Ticketmaster from 9am on Friday, March 3. Presale tickets will be on sale from 9am, March 1.

    Aston Merrygold, Orits Williams, Marvin Humes and JB Gill of JLS attend day 2 of the Capital Jingle Bell Ball (Getty)
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Full list of UK tour 2023 dates for JLS

    OCTOBER

    20 - Dublin, 3Arena

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    21 - Belfast, SSE Arena

    23 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

    24 - Bournemouth, International Centre

    26 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    28 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

    30 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

    NOVEMBER

    2 - Manchester, AO Arena

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    3 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

    4 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

    6 - Brighton, Centre

    7 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    9 - London, The O2

    10 - London, The O2

    11 - Sheffield, Utilita Arena

    DISCLAIMER: This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Tickets