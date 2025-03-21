JLS UK Tour 2025: BRIT award winners return with 14 date arena tour - dates and tickets
- JLS are back and ready to perform live across the UK in 2025.
- The group are set for shows in Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds, Cardiff and two nights in London.
- Here’s the complete tour schedule for JLS’s return along with how you can get pre-sale tickets.
After what felt like an extended period in the wilderness, the BRIT and MOBO Award winning JLS are set for an arena tour of the UK in late 2025.
Celebrating their musical history with The Club Is Alive 2025 Hits Tour, JLS will be performing in Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, Aberdeen, Manchester and a number of other arenas across the country, culminating in two nights at London’s The O2 in late November.
Joining the group on tour is special guest Example, fresh from his run on ITV’s The Masked Singer, and bringing with him a back catalogue packed with mega hits including the #1 singles Changed The Way You Kiss Me, Stay Awake and the classic dance anthem Kickstarts.
Speaking about their tour, JLS exclaimed they are back and “so excited to be back out on the road with another Hits tour bringing the full club vibes to your city.
“There’s nothing we love more than getting to see you all and perform for you once again. We appreciate your support and we hope you’re ready to party with us and our very special guest - Example - very very soon.”
Where are JLS performing on their 2025 UK Tour?
You can catch the award winners at the following venues on the following dates:
- November 6: OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- November 7: P&J Live, Aberdeen
- November 8: Utilita Arena, Newcastle
- November 13: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- November 14: Utilita Arena, Sheffield
- November 15: Co-op Live, Manchester
- November 17: Utilita Arena, Cardiff
- November 20: First Direct Arena, Leeds
- November 21: Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- November 23: BIC, Bournemouth
- November 25: Brighton Center
- November 27: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
- November 28: The O2, London
- November 29: The O2, London
Where can I get tickets to see JLS perform on their UK tour?
Pre-sale tickets
OVO Hydro pre-sales will commence on March 26 2025 from 10am GMT, while Ticketmaster and selected venue pre-sales will take place from March 27 2025 from 10am GMT.
General ticket sales
General ticket sales for all shows will then commence on March 28 2025 through Ticketmaster UK from 10am GMT.
What did JLS perform when they last played live?
If JLS are bringing the hits, then perhaps they’ll be performing something similar to when they last were on the road in 2024? According to Setlist.FM, the group performed the following set during their September 14 2024 set at Manchester Barton Aerodrome in Salford.
- Eyes Wide Shut
- Hottest Girl in the World
- Day One / Finesse
- Do You Feel What I Feel
- Eternal Love
- One Shot
- So Many Girls
- Only Making Love
- Take a Chance on Me
- Proud
- The Club Is Alive
- DJ Set Megamix (Amy Dowden brought out.)
- She Makes Me Wanna
- Beat Again
Will you be going to see JLS as they bring the club to your neck of the woods? Let us know your thoughts on the return of the beloved group by leaving a comment down below.
