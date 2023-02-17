Olivier Award-winning musical Jesus Christ Superstar will kick off a huge UK tour this year, including dates in Sheffield.

The Olivier Award-winning revamped production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s iconic musical Jesus Christ Superstar will embark on a massive UK tour this year, including a one-week visit to Sheffield. The news follows numerous successful and sold-out runs in London and a lengthy tour of North America.

The show kicks off its journey around the country with a visit to the Manchester Palace Theatre from September 11 to 23. The show will visit a whopping 22 cities for multiple dates throughout the tour run, with more to be announced.

Producer David Ian said: “I am thrilled to be taking this award-winning production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s much loved musical Jesus Christ Superstar on tour in 2023/2024.

“Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has created a fresh and bold new version of a beloved classic which will enthrall both longtime fans of the show and delight those seeing it for the very first time.”

Since its debut in 1972, the show has become one of the most well-known theatre musicals in the world. The Palace Theatre hosted the first West End performance of Jesus Christ Superstar over 50 years ago. The story is set against the backdrop of an incredible series of events in Jesus Christ’s final weeks on earth.

Casting for the upcoming and highly anticipated tour has yet to be announced, but if you want to go regardless of who’s in it, you will be able to secure your tickets soon. Here’s everything you need to know about the Jesus Christ Superstar UK tour including a full list of dates.

Jesus Christ Superstar musical at Sheffield Lyceum

The Jesus Christ Superstar musical is coming to Sheffield Lyceum from June 24 to June 29.

Jesus Christ Superstar tickets

Tickets for most of the shows are not yet available, however, some of them will be going on sale at the end of February and beginning of March. Keep up to date with Sheffield Lyceum website for when the tickets will become available.

Full list of UK tour dates for Jesus Christ Superstar

2023

Palace Theatre, Manchester - September 11-23

Newcastle Theatre Royal - September 26-30

New Theatre, Hull - October 2-7

Aberdeen, His Majesty’s Theatre - October 10-14

Glasgow Kings Theatre - October 16-21

Liverpool Empire - October 23-28

Milton Keynes Theatre - October 30-November 4

Plymouth Theatre Royal - November 6-11

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - November 14-18

Bradford Alhambra Theatre - November 27-December 2

2024

Nottingham Theatre Royal - January 8-13

Regent Theatre, Ipswich – January 15-20

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff - January 29-February 3

Edinburgh Playhouse - February 6-10

Leicester Curve - February 12-17

Regent Theatre, Stoke - February 19-24

Bristol Hippodrome - March 11-16

The Hawth, Crawley - March 1-23

Southampton Mayflower Theatre - March 25-30

Norwich Theatre Royal - April 8-13

Congress Theatre, Eastbourne - April 15-20

Birmingham Hippodrome - April 22-27

New Theatre, Oxford - May 06-11

New Wimbledon Theatre - May 13-18

New Victoria Theatre, Woking - June 3-8

Sunderland Empire Theatre - June 11-15

Canterbury Marlowe - June 17-22

Sheffield Lyceum - June 24-29

Venue Cymru, Llandudno - July 1-6

Princess Theatre, Torquay - July 16-20

Orchard Theatre, Dartford - July 22-27