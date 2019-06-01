Jamie Cullum to promote new album Taller with UK date at Sheffield City Hall

Jamie Cullum. Photo by Danny North

But fans will have to wait until March 2020.

He plays Sheffield City Hall on March 13. His other Yorkshire performance is York Barbican on March 11. Full tour details below.

TICKETS: Fans who pre-order the new album between May 31 and June 4 will receive an exclusive code giving them access to the tour pre-sale, before tickets go on general sale on June 7.

BUY ALBUM: Pre-order the album, to get the tikets discount, from all popular sites – CLICK HERE.

After recently announcing the release of his new album, Taller – out June 7, via Island Records – critically acclaimed musician and songwriter Cullum today announced he will be taking to the stage for the 2020 tour.

Beginning in Dublin on March 9, the 12 tour will see him perform live at venues across the UK including a night at the iconic London Palladium.

His dynamic live performances have always captured the attention of the audience through his undeniable energy, boundless talent and stage presence.

He said: “It’s going to be so fun playing this new music out on tour with my incredible band.

“We’re going to draw on these new songs and reinvent plenty of old ones too. The Taller 2020 tour is going to be a memorable one!”

New album, Taller, sees Cullum bravely explore more personal subject matter with a fresh sense of authenticity, each song reflecting a desire to grow and learn and explore life for the beautiful muddle it is.

The title track lyrically shows an emotional honesty which is explored throughout the album. He said of it: “Historically there has been jokes about my physical stature and being married to a taller woman - so I wanted to own it.

“Using this as a jumping off point it became a song about the need to grow within your relationship and meet each other eye to eye, allowing room for both darkness and light.”

Other tracks on the album have prominent funk, pop and gospel influences such as Usher, Drink and the powerful Mankind, whose lyrics are a soulful collective call for an alienated society.

What’s obvious throughout the album is that Jamie is not seeking approval, but writing music which feels true to him, letting his feelings dictate the creative process.

The 39-year-old added: ‘’This album is really a love letter to my wife. It’s an album of my songs that takes stock of where I am right now.

“They were my working notes for life. My ‘Fortysomething' if you will. I wanted to put aside whether it was a jazz record, whether it was ticking this or that box.

“The songs would be king and they would be honest. I feel more proud of this than anything I’ve done’’

With 10 million album sales to date and his successful BBC Radio 2 Radio show, Cullum is a celebrated musician the world over with loyal fans in every corner of the globe.

With a career spanning over 20 years, his legendary live shows have seen him perform and work alongside artists as diverse as Herbie Hancock , Pharrell Williams, Kendrick Lamar and Lang Lang, whilst the success of his major label breakthrough, Twentysomething and its follow up, Catching Tales, saw him nominated for a BRIT, Grammy and numerous other awards around the world.

In addition to his enduringly successful recording career, he has also established himself as a multi-award winning music broadcaster. He approaches all aspects of his career, as he has from the beginning, as both a fan and a student with seemingly boundless creativity and enthusiasm.

FULL 2020 TOUR DATES

9th March – Ireland, Dublin

11th March – York, Barbican

12th March – Glasgow, Armadillo

13th March – Sheffield, Sheffield City Hall

15th March – Birmingham, Birmingham Symphony Hall

16th March – Oxford, Oxford New theatre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

18th March – London, London Palladium

20th March – Gateshead, Sage 1

23rd March – Liverpool, Liverpool Philharmonic

24th March – Cardiff, St David’s Hall

25th March – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

27th March – Portsmouth, Portsmouth Guildhall.

FULL ALBUM TRACKLISTING

1. Taller

2. Life Is Grey

3. Mankind

4. Usher

5. The Age Of Anxiety

6. For The Love

7. Drink

8. You Can’t Hideaway From Love

9. Monster

10. Endings Are Beginnings

DELUXE ALBUM INCLUDES:

11. Love Is In The Picture

12. Work Of Art

13. The Man

14. Good Luck With Your Dreams (Demo)

15. Marlon Brando (Demo)

16. Show Me The Magic