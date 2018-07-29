James Arthur gig rescheduled after lightning strikes led to cancellation

James Arthur will return to Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Sunday August 12.

James’s headline show was cancelled on Thursday evening due to adverse weather but venue promoters Cuffe and Taylor are today delighted to announce the show will now take place.

All tickets sold for the original show are valid for the new date.

Cuffe and Taylor had no alternative but to cancel Thursday night’s show after a series of lightning strikes along the Yorkshire coast.

Director Peter Taylor said: “We have worked really hard to be able to reschedule the date and we are delighted to be able to announce James will return to Scarborough OAT on Sunday August 12.

“It was really disappointing to have to cancel on Thursday night, but we had no choice given the lightning strikes and potential danger to all at the arena. We do not take these decisions lightly, but the safety of audience members, staff and artists always comes first.

“We want to thank everyone who came on Thursday night and braved the most atrocious weather for their understanding. We hope to see you here on August 12.”

Anyone with tickets for the original show who is unable to attend the new date is advised to contact their point of purchase.

Tickets are available from www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office (01723 818111) and the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau (01723 383636).