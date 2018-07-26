James Arthur gig cancelled due to continuous lightning strikes

James Arthur fans who had travelled from all over the country to watch their idol were left disappointed this evening.

Due to the adverse weather conditions, and the continued lightning strikes in the Scarborough area, this evening’s performance at the open air theatre with James Arthur was unable to proceed.

Promoters Cuffe and Taylor said: "We extend our sincerest apologies to everyone who has come to the show but safety must come first.

"We are investigating the possibility of rescheduling the show and will post an update as soon as possible."