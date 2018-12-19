Jack Frost needs your help to save winter!

This most magical production by Fidget Theatre at the Barnsley Civic is utterly enchanting and an absolute gem of a show for little ones this Christmas.

Based on the endearing and affectionate friendship of curious fun-loving school girl Holly and the wonderfully enchanting Jack Frost, who together decide to get up to some mischief. Little do they realise the devastating consequences ahead when to their utter shock,winter has vanished and Christmas is teetering on the brink of extinction.

But all is not lost - intrepid Holly has a plan! With the help of her newly enthused music teacher, she aims to recapture the magic through music to ensure the much-loved season is saved.

And this is where I defy anyone not to have a tear in their eye as younger members of the audience are invited on stage to help Jack Frost regain his magical powers and leave the land with a much needed scattering of white sparkly snow.

You can hear a pin drop as the exceptional three actor cast encourage young and old alike to join in their bid, in the form of a delightful chorus, to save not only Christmas but to reignite the magic in Jack Frost’s heart.

An absolutely delightful piece of theatre, where you are completely captivated by the mythical Jack Frost from the moment he appears in stage.

Mixed with music, dance, play and a truly wonderful message of love, friendship and the importance of family.

Don’t hesitate to book this great show - you really can’t fail to walk away feeling as though you have been showered in a large sprinkling of fairy dust.

Visit: www.barnsleycivic.co.uk/events/jack-frost for details, showing until December 24.

Visit @wherecanitaket1 on Twitter, and @wherecanitakethekidstoday on Facebook for more reviews and information.