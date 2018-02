Have your say

If dance music is your thing then there's a night you can't miss.

Join Past Present Future Radio live for Decade 3 at the Lowther Hotel in Goole from 9pm on Friday, March 30.

The evening will feature PPF residents and special guests DJ Bex and Phil Sarabia.

The event will also be broadcast on Facebook for those who can't make it. Visit the Facebook site for more.

Hear what's on offer every Sunday between 7-11pm.