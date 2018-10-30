It’s a kind of magic: Bohemian Rhapsody at Cineworld Sheffield

It’s the Queen film that music fans have been waiting for.

And an opening night screening of Bohemian Rhapsody at Sheffield’s Cineworld ViP suite has left cinema fans agreeing: “it’s a kind of magic”.

Cineworld in Sheffield marked the films opening night by holding a special Queen-themed screening of the movie in its plush ViP suite

The biopic charting the rockers’ incredible rise to global fame has been one of Hollywood’s most hotly-anticipated films of the year.

Packed with fist-thumping Queen classics and with a mesmerising performance by Rami Malek as frontman Freddie Mercury, the movie already had all the ingredients for a great night at the cinema.

Cineworld in Sheffield marked the film’s opening night by holding a special Queen-themed screening of the movie in its plush ViP suite, which features supersize plump leather ‘lazy boy’ reclining seats, individual tables and unlimited soft drinks and snacks.

Sheffield Star reviewer for the night, Edward Forbes, said the film and the Cineworld ViP experience combined to make a memorable night.

The Cineworld ViP suite is one of just two in the country, and boasts the ultimate in relaxation for cinema fans.

“The ViP suite’s sound system really came into its own – the music was incredible.

“You can actually feel the sound reverberate around you, giving a real ‘concert’ type experience.

“There were times it felt like the sound was coming from different parts of the cinema, it was really effective for this kind of film.”

The movie follows the band’s rise from early days exploring their musical creativity to the iconic Live Aid performance that saw them steal the show from some of the world’s biggest musicians.

“The film is really enjoyable, and something that anyone, whether a huge Queen fan or not, will really enjoy, especially when experienced in Cineworld’s ViP format” said Edward.

“Freddie Mercury is a fascinating character. You leave the movie wanting to find out more about him and his life.

“Watching it in the ViP suite really makes a huge difference to the overall enjoyment of the film. The seats are huge and incredibly comfortable, and there’s not that feeling of being a little squashed in next to the person next to you that you can find in some cinemas.

“Possibly because everyone has paid a little more to enjoy the unlimited snacks and soft drinks and the ViP experience, the audience tends to be there to really enjoy the film, so it’s nice and quiet.

“The whole experience is special. From the moment you arrive for pre-film relaxation in the gold and black lounge for the pre-movie buffet of pizzas and hotdogs, to tucking into as much popcorn and soft drinks as you like.

“You can buy drinks from the bar too and take them to you seat.”

Edward said the entire movie and ViP experience scored high for him and he would definitely make a point of heading back for a special night out at the cinema.

Alistair Taylor, General Manager at Cineworld Sheffield said: “The ViP offering at Cineworld Sheffield is the perfect way to celebrate the legend of Freddie and Queen in comfort and style.”

Cineworld’s premium ViP screen offers the next level in cinema comfort from the moment guests walk through the door, with access to that sophisticated exclusive private lounge, delicious locally prepared light buffet and unlimited soft drinks and snacks.

ViP guests are also treated to the ultimate in relaxation with those specially designed leather seats and individual tables – so no fighting over the cupholders.

The Cineworld ViP Experience costs £29 per person and the whole experience (excluding alcohol) is included in the price. For tickets, go to www.cineworld.co.uk/vip

As well as the ViP offering, Cineworld Sheffield is also home to 20 screens, including 4DX, which stimulates all five senses through wind, rain fog, snow, motion and scent.

