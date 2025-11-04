It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas and nothing quite says the festive season quite like I’m a Celebrity… Get me Out of Here. Forget decking the halls, it is time to get squeamish and watch major stars tuck into bugs!

ITV teased fans late last week and have now confirmed the release date. It has also revealed the line-up for companion show Unpacked - but viewers have one question about it.

Despite the show still being more than a fortnight away, the rumour mill is very much in overdrive. The Metro has reported a number of names said to be ‘in talks’ for the 2025 series - including a member of Ozzy Osbourne’s family

But who else could be swapping fine living for the jungle this year? See the names currently being rumoured!

I’m a Celeb has confirmed the start date for the 25th series of the iconic reality show - and it is soon. ITV has promised viewers it will be the most “wonderful” time of the year!

Jack Osbourne is reportedly in talks for I'm a Celebrity this month. He is said to have the blessing of mum Sharon and the family - following the tragic passing of dad Ozzy earlier in 2025. He is no stranger to reality TV and was on Cooking with the Stars on ITV earlier this year - he was the runner-up on the show.

Professional boxer Conor could be following in his father's footsteps again. Having taken to the ring like his famous dad, he could be set to head into the Jungle. Nigel Benn was in the very first season back in 2002. The Metro reports he is said to be in talks to join the show, but he does have the matter of a rematch against Chris Eubank Jr on November 15 first…

Girls on Top legend Ruby Wax is reportedly in advanced talks for this year's edition of I'm a Celebrity. She is known for her comic interview style, she was most recently seen on Disney Plus' Andor earlier in the year - appearing in an episode!