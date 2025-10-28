A magician who has performed for the likes of Sam Fender, David Hasselhoff and even the King of England is set to bring his brand-new show to Sheffield.

Chris Cross, 36, known as “The Great Magician of the North”, has announced a 17-date UK tour this November.

The shows start next week, and unlike most theatre performances in the UK, they have been designed for only 25 people or less.

The magician said: “Most of my favourite tricks are too big to fit in my pockets at weddings and corporate events - and they’re too small to perform on the big theatre stages, where I usually perform,

“It’s a decadent 1920s-style parlour magic act with plenty of banter and comedy. I’ve wanted to create a show like this for years - something up close, personal and magical.”

He trialled the format earlier this year with two sell-out nights.

For this tour, tickets are priced at £25, making it a rare chance to experience his sleight-of-hand tricks in an exclusive setting.

The magician’s career has taken him around the world, from New York to New Zealand, performing for global stars and royalty alike.

US illusionist David Blaine invited the magician to appear as a special guest on his UK tour, and Sam Fender has had him backstage entertaining VIPs at gigs.

He has has also performed for Alice Cooper, Boy George, Alan Shearer and boxing legend Mike Tyson.

The magician said: “This show is for grown-ups - over 18s only! Leave the kids at home, grab a drink and come have some fun.

“I’m very excited and I can't wait to get this brand-new magic show on the road.”

Tickets for Chris Cross: The Close-Up Magic Show Tour are on sale now via https://www.chris-cross.co.uk/shop.

His Sheffield gig is to be held at Lost and Found on Ecclesall Road on November 5.