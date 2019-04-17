Iceland to open brand new Sheffield store this month

Iceland opens its new Fox Valley store at 8am on Tuesday April 30– following an investment by the supermarket chain of more than £500,000.

The new store will open on Tuesday 30th April in the 6,975 sq. ft. unit between Home Bargains and Aldi at the north Sheffield shopping centre. More than 30 new jobs have been created.

The Fox Valley store follows the new concept model that Iceland introduced in Clapham in October 2016, and which has now been rolled out to more than 100 stores across the UK.

Shoppers will discover a completely new store layout and design that includes the installation of a new fascia and frontage, digital signage, LED lighting, improved in-store navigation, and new checkouts that are quicker and easier to use for customers and staff alike.

Customers will also benefit from the introduction of new product ranges right across the store, from frozen and chilled food to fresh fruit and vegetables, food cupboard staples, and beers, wines and spirits.

Matt Downes, Iceland’s Head of Format Development, said: “These are exciting times for Fox Valley and we are delighted to be able to support the area, by bringing all the benefits of our new concept store. I am sure that customers will be delighted when they experience our welcoming store environment and the extended ranges we can now offer. They will of course have our unique free home delivery service for purchases of more than £25.

“Each of the new concept stores we have opened to date has created a real buzz, winning praise from our regular customers and attracting new shoppers who had never thought of trying Iceland before. The resulting uplifts in customer numbers and sales will ultimately allow us to offer more jobs in our stores and so boost the local economy as a whole.”

Fox Valley is owned and managed by the award winning retail property specialist Dransfield Properties Ltd.

Estates Director at Dransfield Properties, James Shepherd, said: “We know from our customers here at Fox Valley that Iceland is going to be a really well received addition to the centre with its new format store. The store is already looking great and we look forward to the opening later in the month.”

Iceland Fox Valley is located at Fox Valley Retail Park, Fox Valley Way, Stocksbridge S36 2JA and its opening hours are 8am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

About Iceland Foods

Iceland is recognised as the leader in frozen food with over 900 stores in the UK. The company prides itself on being a convenient and friendly place to do the family’s weekly shop, as well as to meet everyone’s daily top-up shopping needs for fresh, chilled and frozen food and groceries. Iceland’s nationwide online shopping service was named the UK’s best in the Which? supermarket survey in 2016, 2017 and 2018, Online Supermarket of the Year in the Grocer Gold Awards 2017 and Online Retailer of the Year in the IGD Awards 2017. For 20 years Iceland has also offered a unique, free home delivery service for in-store purchases.

Since 1970 Iceland has been proudly demonstrating to shoppers just how the Power of Frozen can deliver an extensive choice of high quality, great-tasting food from fine sources around the world at great value prices.

With the Power of Frozen at its heart, Iceland naturally generates low levels of food waste. The company is also known as a pioneer in removing artificial colours, flavours and non-essential preservatives from its own label products. It has ranked as one of the UK’s Best Big Companies to Work For in each of the last 12 years, and was number one in both 2012 and 2014.