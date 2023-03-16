Popular Scottish comedian Iain Stirling is set to perform in Sheffield next year as part of his ‘Relevant’ UK and Ireland tour.

Iain Stirling, a popular Scottish comedian and TV host, has announced his eagerly awaited UK tour in 2024 including a Sheffield date. The Edinburgh-born BAFTA-winning comedian is poised to bring his intuitive razor-sharp comedy back on tour as he embarks on his largest tour to date, with at least 29 shows across the UK and Ireland.

The tour, called ‘Relevant’, will see him hit the road from Northampton on March 20 to his final stop in York on April 28, with visits to a number of major cities in between, including Birmingham, Glasgow, Dublin, and London.

Known as the inimitable voice of Love Island, star and writer of sitcom Buffering on ITV, and with his own stand-up special, Failing Upwards, on Prime Video, 35-year-old Iain scored his first TV spot in 2010 in the CBBC children’s television programme Scoop.

He then went on to present the CBBC channel alongside puppet sidekick Hacker T. Dog as well as to front several CBBC shows including Help! My Supply Teacher’s Magic, All Over the Place and 12 Again, a series in which celebrities talk about what they were like when they were 12 years old.

In addition to his illustrious career, he landed a spot in the finals for the Scottish Comedian Of The Year competition. Not only that, he also entered the Chortle Student Comedian Of The Year contest at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and finished as the runner-up to winner Joe Lycett.

Iain Stirling UK tour 2024 tickets

Iain will be performing at the Leadmill in Sheffield on March 21, 2024. Tickets are now available on Ticketmaster at a price of £25.30 each.

Full UK and Ireland tour dates for Iain Stirling

20th March - Northampton, Royal & Derngate Theatre

21st March - Sheffield, The Leadmill

22nd March - Lincoln, Engine Shed

23rd March - Crewe, Lyceum Theatre

24th March - Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre

28th March - Belfast, Ulster Hall

29th March - Dublin, Vicar Street

30th March - Dublin, Vicar Street

3rd April - Glasgow, King’s Theatre

4th April - Dundee, Whitehall Theatre

5th April - Dunfermline, Alhambra

6th April - Aberdeen, Music Hall

7th April - Salford, The Lowry

10th April - Milton Keynes, Stables

11th April - Southend, Palace Theatre

12th April - Canterbury, Gulbenkian

13th April - London, Hackney Empire

14th April - Portsmouth, New Theatre Royal

16th April - Corby, The Cube

17th April - Norwich, Playhouse

18th April - Ipswich, Corn Exchange

19th April - Cheltenham, Town Hall

20th April - Yeovil, Westlands

21st April - Cardiff, New Theatre

24th April - Newbury, Corn Exchange

25th April - Leeds, City Varieties

26th April - Newcastle, Tyne Theatre & Opera House

27th April - Hull, City Hall

28th April - York, Grand Opera House

