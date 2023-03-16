Iain Stirling, a popular Scottish comedian and TV host, has announced his eagerly awaited UK tour in 2024 including a Sheffield date. The Edinburgh-born BAFTA-winning comedian is poised to bring his intuitive razor-sharp comedy back on tour as he embarks on his largest tour to date, with at least 29 shows across the UK and Ireland.
The tour, called ‘Relevant’, will see him hit the road from Northampton on March 20 to his final stop in York on April 28, with visits to a number of major cities in between, including Birmingham, Glasgow, Dublin, and London.
Known as the inimitable voice of Love Island, star and writer of sitcom Buffering on ITV, and with his own stand-up special, Failing Upwards, on Prime Video, 35-year-old Iain scored his first TV spot in 2010 in the CBBC children’s television programme Scoop.
He then went on to present the CBBC channel alongside puppet sidekick Hacker T. Dog as well as to front several CBBC shows including Help! My Supply Teacher’s Magic, All Over the Place and 12 Again, a series in which celebrities talk about what they were like when they were 12 years old.
In addition to his illustrious career, he landed a spot in the finals for the Scottish Comedian Of The Year competition. Not only that, he also entered the Chortle Student Comedian Of The Year contest at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and finished as the runner-up to winner Joe Lycett.
Iain Stirling UK tour 2024 tickets
Iain will be performing at the Leadmill in Sheffield on March 21, 2024. Tickets are now available on Ticketmaster at a price of £25.30 each.
Full UK and Ireland tour dates for Iain Stirling
- 20th March - Northampton, Royal & Derngate Theatre
- 21st March - Sheffield, The Leadmill
- 22nd March - Lincoln, Engine Shed
- 23rd March - Crewe, Lyceum Theatre
- 24th March - Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre
- 28th March - Belfast, Ulster Hall
- 29th March - Dublin, Vicar Street
- 30th March - Dublin, Vicar Street
- 3rd April - Glasgow, King’s Theatre
- 4th April - Dundee, Whitehall Theatre
- 5th April - Dunfermline, Alhambra
- 6th April - Aberdeen, Music Hall
- 7th April - Salford, The Lowry
- 10th April - Milton Keynes, Stables
- 11th April - Southend, Palace Theatre
- 12th April - Canterbury, Gulbenkian
- 13th April - London, Hackney Empire
- 14th April - Portsmouth, New Theatre Royal
- 16th April - Corby, The Cube
- 17th April - Norwich, Playhouse
- 18th April - Ipswich, Corn Exchange
- 19th April - Cheltenham, Town Hall
- 20th April - Yeovil, Westlands
- 21st April - Cardiff, New Theatre
- 24th April - Newbury, Corn Exchange
- 25th April - Leeds, City Varieties
- 26th April - Newcastle, Tyne Theatre & Opera House
- 27th April - Hull, City Hall
- 28th April - York, Grand Opera House
