I won't be taking my trousers down in Sheffield, says Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart will perform at Bramall Lane

The You Wear It Well rocker will though be belting out his greatest hits which also includes the likes of Maggie May, Sailing, I Don't Want To Talk About It and yes, Do Ya Think I'm Sexy.

He will also perform new songs, in his dazzling signature style, from latest album Blood Red Roses, when he takes the stage at Sheffield's Bramall Lane - part of a UK tour - on Saturday, June 15.

Rod Stewart will perform at Sheffield's Bramall Lane on Saturday, June 15.

You could be going for free - we have tickets to be won. See entry details below.

In a rare interview Sir Rod told us: “I’m not going to take my trousers down, not this time, maybe when I get really desperate I will. When you forget to put your trousers on, maybe that’s the time to pack it in.”

He told us what fans can expect and why at 74-years-young he has no plans to hang up his microphone or slow down from the life he loves.

Rod Stewart will perform live at Sheffield's Bramall Lane on June 15, 2019. Photo: Sean Hansford

“I’m proud of my age… And most of my peers are dead, not retired,” he laughed.

“I enjoy it, that’s what it comes down to. There will be a time, I’m sure, for retirement and I’m closer than I was years ago.

“People talk about ‘looking forward to retiring’ but for me that’s an awful thought. I’m lucky I have a brilliant job that I love, and as long as I enjoy it and people are coming out in their droves to the shows then I will go on.”

During his six decades in the music industry – with chart-topping albums in each one of those – that distinctive voice has kept Rod at the top, with success across all genres of popular music, from rock to folk, soul and the classic American Songbook, and record sales totalling more than 200 million worldwide.

Rod Stewart live in concert

Recent years have seen him back writing, after his exploration of the Great American Songbook in the Noughties. He’d turned away from penning his own music for several years after losing confidence in the early Nineties, as documented in his 2012 book Rod: The Autobiography.

“When I wrote my book, that sparked in me the realisation that I had stories still to tell, about my early beginnings, my dad, and that book spawned the writing, it came back to me,” he said.

“I had thought it had gone and left me, but it doesn’t really, it’s not a physical thing, you just have to put your mind to it. I teamed up again with Kevin Savigar, my co-writer and producer now, and he brought it out of me again.

“There was a point when I didn’t even want to go into the studio again too. I couldn’t bear the thought of going into the dark studio space. But again, it was Kevin who got me back, he came along and we started doing it on our computers."

Rod Stewart coming to Bramall Lane

So what can fans heading to the shows this year expect?

“A total load of flipping rubbish…,” he replies, followed by that gravely laugh, and a simple explanation.

“I can only do what I do, sing a collection of wonderful songs; new ones, old ones, a few surprises, and there’s a whole new visual going on.

“People want to hear the songs like I Don’t Wanna Talk About It, and that keeps them in the show. And we don’t really drop tracks, we change the show every night; from a set list of maybe 20 songs.

“It keeps the band on their toes – and they keep me on mine! It’s a big band, six girls, six men and they’re very lively, it’s good to have the youngsters around.”

Special guests Johnny Mac And The Faithful, hand-picked by Rod, will open the summer shows.

