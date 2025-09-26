I SWEAR: John Davidson's inspiring Tourette's story shown through early film screening at Sheffield Showroom
John Davidson MBE has not had the easiest life, living with Tourette’s syndrome and struggling to find recognition for his condition when young.
And yet John chose to use his journey for good, becoming an activist standing up for other people struggling with the neurodevelopment disorder that causes movement and vocal tics.
Now, John’s life has been transformed into a new film by Studio Canal, starring rising British actors like Robert Aramayo and Maxine Peake and Peter Mullan.
‘I SWEAR’ debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival and instantly garnered praise from critics.
Currently it sits at 100 per cent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with the Hollywood Reporter describing it as a ‘classic Brit crowd-pleaser’.
Locals interested in seeing this well-regarding production will soon be able to do so with a special screening at the Showroom Cinema with a Q and A with writer/director Kirk Jones.
The Nanny McPhee and Walking Ned director will be hosting the event at 7pm on Wednesday, October 1, ahead of the 15-rated film’s full release on October 10.
Kirk said: “John’s life story is equally humorous as it is tragic. John has lived with Tourette’s since the age of 14; before this he was a young man with friends, good school reports, and a talent for sports. The onset of the condition changed his life.
“He was misunderstood by his school, locked in a cupboard, branded insane and told he would end up in a mental asylum or prison. He was arrested by police who assumed his swearing was a sign of aggression towards them. A verbal tic towards a woman resulted in him being beaten by a crowbar.
“We hope the film is considered entertaining, emotionally engaging and at times, humorous, whilst also raising awareness, not just for those living with Tourette’s, but for anyone who is judged or discounted because of a condition or disability.”