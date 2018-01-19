Hysteria as Def Leppard announce classic album homecoming show at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Rock legends Def Leppard have announced homecoming plans to play classic album Hysteria in full with other greatest hits at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena on Friday, December 14, 2018.

It will be part of an 11 date UK tour at the end of the year - news which will lead to fan hysteria for tickets.

TICKETS: Tickets go on general sale on Friday, January 26 at 9am, priced £42, £50.50 & £61.60 including booking fee. To book call 0114 256 56 56, online at www.flydsaarena.co.uk or in person from the Arena Box Office.

Rick “Sav” Savage, bass guitarist and a founding member of the Sheffield band, said today: “After many requests from fans in the U.K, I'm delighted that we can bring the whole “Hysteria” album to arenas across Britain and Ireland later this year.

"From 'Women' to 'Love and Affection' plus many other faves thrown in for good measure. Oh, and our old pals Cheap Trick will be there also to help with the celebrations!! We can't wait'.

These will be the first Def Leppard UK & Eire tour dates since the sold-out Arena run in late 2015.

Hysteria album to be performed in full plus other greatest hits

It will be their ninth show at the FlyDSA Arena and also marks the 35th anniversary of Hysteria’s predecessor, Pyromania.

The seminal 1987 Hysteria album is regarded as a landmark recording in the history of rock music.

It was the album that saw Def Leppard conquer the world with global hits such as Animal, Pour Some Sugar On Me, Hysteria, Armageddon It, Love Bites, Woman and Rocket. The band will deliver Hysteria in full alongside other songs from their incredible catalogue.

The UK & Eire tour will follow a massive USA co-headlining tour with Journey. Comprised of stadiums and arena venues around the US, the 60-city run is set to kick off in Hartford, CT on May 21 and will wrap in Los Angeles, CA on October 6.

The band will be supported by Cheap Trick across all dates.

The legendary British rock icons Def Leppard will also debut their full recording catalogue worldwide via https://DefLeppard.lnk.to/Digital.

One of the last multi-platinum selling acts to be made available on streaming and download platforms, music fans from all corners of the globe can now enjoy tracks and albums from Def Leppard who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide to become one of rock’s most enduring and influential bands.

Frontman Joe Elliott said: “It is with a mixture of relief and euphoria that we now see our entire catalogue finally getting a digital release. Having embraced every other format with open arms, especially & more recently the re-emergence of vinyl, we’re now going to be available to everyone everywhere and honestly, it’s as exciting as the original releases were.”

Lead guitarist Phil Collen added, “We felt we'd been left out of the digital party, but it's a thrill for us to finally accept the invitation and to be able to say "Yeah, you can stream us, download us and hear us on all digital outlets".

As a cornerstone of rock and roll’s history, Def Leppard’s substantial career includes numerous hit singles including their first early chart hit Wasted - to their radio and MTV staples Bringin’ On The Heartbreak, Photograph, Rock of Ages, Too Late, Animal, Armageddon It, Love Bites, Rocket and Let’s Get Rocked.

Their ground-breaking multi-platinum albums - including two of the best-selling albums of all time with sales of more than 10 million copies each in the US alone, Pyromania and Hysteria, captured some of the group’s legendary tracks, bringing together classic Leppard hits such as Pour Some Sugar on Me, Hysteria and Foolin.

The group continued their success expanding into the world of film, covers, and new collaborations including Two Steps Behind, from the film Last Action Hero, No Matter What, Waterloo Sunset, and Nine Lives with Tim McGraw, as well as Def Leppard hits When Love and Hate Collide, Slang, Work It Out, Promises and Now.

Finally, all of Def Leppard’s awe-inspiring music is available to everyone, around the world from the band’s eponymous debut EP through to their most recent album.