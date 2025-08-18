House of Guinness is coming to Netflix this autumn 🍻

Peaky Blinders creator is heading to Netflix for a new show.

Steven Knight’s latest series is about the Guinness family.

But when can you expect the episodes to drop?

Netflix has teamed up with the man behind Peaky Blinders for a huge new show. House of Guinness will tell the story of the family behind the iconic stout.

Since the end of Tommy Shelby’s story, at least for now, creator Steven Knight has not rested on his laurels. Already this year he launched A Thousand Blows on Disney Plus with Stephen Graham.

It was recently announced that he is set to write the new James Bond film, which will be directed by Dune’s Denis Villeneuve. His follow-up to Peaky Blinders is expected to release next year and is currently titled ‘The Immortal Man;.

He is returning to the well for another historical epic this autumn. Here’s all you need to know:

What is House of Guinness about?

Louis Partridge as Edward Guinness in House of Guinness | Ben Blackall/Netflix

Netflix has offered a first look at its next big historical epic to start this week. Created by Steven Knight, House of Guinness is about the Guinness family.

The brief synopsis from the streamer reads: “Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the story begins immediately after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery, and the far-reaching impact of his will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the phenomenon that is Guinness.”

Who is in the cast of House of Guinness?

Jack Gleeson as Byron Hughes in House of Guinness | Ben Blackall/Netflix

The show is set to feature plenty of recognisable faces when it lands on streaming later this year. Former Game of Thrones star Jack Gleeson has returned to acting and is part of the cast.

One-time favourite to be the next James Bond, James Norton is also set to appear in the show. Viewers will remember him from Happy Valley as well as ITV’s Playing Nice from earlier in the year.

Netflix has confirmed the main cast for the show. It includes:

Anthony Boyle (Masters of the Air, Manhunt) will play Arthur Guinness

Louis Partridge (Disclaimer, Enola Holmes) will play Edward Guinness

Emily Fairn (The Responder, Saturday Night) will play Anne Plunket (née Guinness)

Fionn O’Shea (Normal People, Dance First) will play Benjamin Guinness

James Norton (Happy Valley, Bob Marley: One Love) will play Sean Rafferty

Dervla Kirwan (True Detective: Night Country, Smother) will play Aunt Agnes Guinness

Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones, In The Land of Saints and Sinners) will play Byron Hedges

Niamh McCormack (Everything Now, The Magic Flute) will play Ellen Cochrane

Danielle Galligan (Shadow and Bone S1 & S2, Obituary) will play Lady Olivia Hedges

Ann Skelly (The Nevers, The Sandman S2) will play Adelaide Guinness

Seamus O’Hara (Blue Lights, An Irish Goodbye) will play Patrick Cochrane

Michael McElhatton (Game of Thrones, The Long Shadow) will play John Potter

David Wilmot (Station Eleven, Bodkin) will play Bonnie Champion

Michael Colgan (Say Nothing, The Regime) will play Rev Henry Gratton

Jessica Reynolds (Kneecap, The Wolf, The Fox And The Leopard) will play Lady Christine O'Madden

Hilda Fay (The Woman In The Wall, Spilt Milk (forthcoming)) will play Sultan

Elizabeth Daulau (Andor, Wicked) will play Lady Henrietta St Lawrence

When is House of Guinness out on Netflix?

The historical epic is set to be exclusive to the iconic streaming service. Steven Knight has also partnered with the streamer for his Peaky Blinders follow-up ‘The Immortal Man’.

House of Guinness is due to be released on Netflix on Thursday, September 25. Fortunately that is just over a month away, so the wait won’t be too long.

The episodes will be released all at once on that date and will be available from 8am British time. For viewers across the pond that is 3am ET/ 12am PT.

