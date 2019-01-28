Here’s what we thought of Air Haus Sheffield’s inflatable family fun!

I honestly can’t remember the last time I laughed so much.

I’m scrambling up an inflatable slope, trying my best to stay on my feet. As I reach the top, I slide down the other side, then dive through a hole in the wall to the next part of the obstacle course. On the other side of the inflatable wall, I can hear my four-year-old matching me step-for-step, her giggles ringing in the air.

Air Haus Sheffield is taking the fun to new heights - thumbs up from Imogen Farah

Finally we make it to the forest of inflatable poles, pushing them aside, hitting coloured buzzers as we bounce towards and across the finish line. I’m warm, out of breath, and honestly feel like I’ve just finished a gym workout. But I'm also completely exhilarated. This place is amazing!

My husband, daughter and I are at Air Haus, Britain’s first interactive and inflatable play zone spread across 15,000 sq ft – and right in the heart of the city. The massive inflatable play park, located near Meadowhall, has been designed to incorporate extensive sensory technology and is packed with fun digital games to ramp up excitement and energy for all visitors. The airport hanger-sized venue is filled with inflatable challenges, games and activities suitable for everyone from toddlers to adults.

I’ll be honest. We were expecting another bouncy castle style venue, somewhere nice to let Immy bounce around for an hour. But 90 minutes after we arrived, I can honestly say that Adam and I have enjoyed it as much as her. It’s been awesome to forget about everything else for a while – all the usual weekend errands – and enjoy being just a big kid with my family.

We’ve slid down slides so tall and steep it felt like we were flying, had a go on the Wipeout turntable, dove off a sheer drop onto inflatable crash mats, and so much more.

Air Haus director Jack Pendlebury said: “Air Haus offers a new and exciting concept for families and friends to enjoy, bringing the very best of technology and traditional games together.

“From challenging friends to a race to being able to relax under sensory lights - our new South Yorkshire park has it all. With the highest point measuring 8m, visitors will need all the energy they can get to complete the course! The park also has a restaurant on site to restore guests, ready for the next challenge.”

In addition to open sessions, families with youngsters aged 0-5 are able to join a dedicated toddler sessions, with parents given full use of the park. That’s what we’ve come for today and at £10.99 per child, but with two adults going free, I’d say that’s a pretty good deal.

Visit www.airhaus.co.uk to find out more.