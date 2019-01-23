Here’s what’s happening in Sheffield today: Wednesday January 23

From a night of comedy and community meetings, to talks and workshops, here are four things happening in Sheffield today.

Danni Nicholls & Caleb Caudle

Painting workshops at Wortley Hall start tomorrow (Thursday January 24)

Award-nominated singer songwriters from opposite sides of the pond join together at Cafe #9, Nether Edge Road, to showcase their moving, infectious work, from 7.30pm.

Birds of prey

Mike Price will talk about the species tonight, 6.45pm. Email mail@wildsheffield.com

Big Fat World Cancer Day quiz

Visit Robin Hood, Millhouses, 9.30pm, for this big fat charity quiz night for CLIC Sargent.

Painting Workshop

This new series of painting workshops will launch at Wortley Hall tomorrow at 9am. Call 07748 201548 for details and to register.