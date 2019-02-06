Here’s what’s happening in Sheffield today: Wednesday February 6

From meetings and bingo, to exercise and comedy, here are a few things happening in Sheffield today…

COMEDY CLUB: Join exciting and emerging stand-up comedians at Sheffield City Hall, from 7pm-11pm.

Don't Miss in Sheffield today

CLIMATE EMERGENCY: Join Extinction Rebellion Sheffield at Sheffield Town Hall at 1pm to speak to councillors about climate issues ahead of a vote on whether to declare a climate emergency.

MUSICAL BINGO: Head to The Botanist, Leopold Square, for a fun-filled night of musical bingo, from 7pm.

NEW BALANCE: Visit Virgin Money at Sheffield Lounge from 5.30pm to 7.30pm to get running tips.

Climate emergency meeting