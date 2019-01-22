Here’s what’s happening in Sheffield today: Tuesday January 22

From mum-dancing, and martial arts, to workshops, and a dose of speed mate-ing here are four things happening in Sheffield today:

Ever wished there was a Tinder for friends? Join Girl Gang Sheffield at The Leadmill this evening from 6.30pm for a 7pm start, and make new friends with conversation starters, challenges and games.

Visit Greystones Primary, 7.30pm, to channel your inner Olivia Newton John with a Xanadu routine.

Visit Excel Martial Arts Academy, Longacre Way, from 8pm, for this taster session.

Visit Union St One Space, from 10am to 12pm, to learn about sticking to your goals.