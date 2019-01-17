Here’s what’s happening in Sheffield today: Thursday January 17

From inclusive cycling sessions, and history talks, to community meetings, here are four things happening in Sheffield today.

Sheffield Cycling 4 All:

Community policing meeting

Inclusive cycling: Sheffield Cycling 4 All is a Cycling UK affiliated group offering regular cycling sessions using adapted and accessible trikes and bikes. They provide weekly sessions in Hillsborough Park for members of the public who might find it difficult to ride a normal bike. This session is open to the public and costs £3 per rider. Carers ride free. The session is run by a qualified and experienced cycle leader and a minimum of two cycling supporters who are able to provide help, advice and assistance throughout the session. There are various cycles to choose from, each built to cater to specific needs. Meet at the park today, from 10am to 1pm, and each Thursday at the same time.

Forgotten Blitz:

Head to Hillsborough Arena for 7.45pm this weekend, for this talk on the forgotten blitz in Sheffield.

Community policing:

Inclusive cycling in Sheffield

Visit Lidl UK, Catley Road, from 12pm to 1pm this afternoon, to speak to community officers about local policing issues and crime concerns.

Online policing meeting

Visit Sheffield South West NHP’s Facebook page for details on this online meeting about local policing which will be held today.