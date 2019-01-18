Here’s what’s happening in Sheffield today: Friday January 18

From a night of comedy and community meetings, to talks and workshops, here are four things happening in Sheffield today.

Last Laugh Comedy Club:

Intro to cycle repair

Head to Sheffield City Hall, Barkers Pool, from 7pm to 11pm this evening, for a night of top notch comedy curated and narrated by Toby Foster. Call 01226 743048 for details of the evening and to book tickets.

Policing:

Visit Manor Park TARA Building, 4pm-6pm, to chat with local officers about community issues and crime concerns.

Street names:

Community policing meeting

Join an Elizabethan historian at Greenhill Library, 7pm, to examine the origin of city street names.

Cycle maintenance:

Visit Regather, Club Garden Road, 6pm, for an intro to the basics of cycle maintenance and repair.