Here’s what’s happening in Sheffield today: Friday February 8

From night-time yoga and craft beers, to evening talks, and celebrations of music, here are a few things happening in Sheffield today:

- Friday Night yoga: Join this weekly Friday night meditation and yoga course at Yoga at the Reach, Blenheim Reach, from 6pm – with postural yoga, a warm up, and slow flowing sequences to tone and stretch. Beginners welcome.

Night-time yoga in Sheffield

- Queen night: Celebrate all this Queen at The Harley, Glossop Road, from 11pm, along with others from the era.

- Cacti: An interactive evening exploring cacti with talks and a table show is at 7.30pm at 60-68 Trippet Lane.

- Craft Beer: Head to BrewDog Sheffield’s festival, from 12pm, to meet brewers and taste tipples, until March 16.​​​​​​