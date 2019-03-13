Here are the ten best things happening in Sheffield this weekend: March 14-21

From meet and greets with famous authors (and Hairy Bikers!), and St Patrick’s Day celebrations, to fantastic tribute acts, and the musical stylings of Joni Mitchell, there’s lots happening in Sheffield in the next few days.

Brought to you by Reel Steel, the Cult Weekender is a celebration of films which hold a 'classic' or 'cult' status in cinema.

Taking place at Sheffield's historic Abbeydale Picture House - a Grade II listed 1920’s picture palace cinema, bringing the sense of occasion to match some of cinema's most iconic films. This weekend’s programme – running from Friday March 15 to Sunday March 17 – includes A Nightmare On Elm Street, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, Battle Royale, Oldboy, Spirited Away, and Princess Mononoke.

Doors will open each night at 6pm with the films starting at 7pm. These evenings are strictly over 18s only.

Tickets for all screenings can be purchased in person from the Sheffield City Hall Box Office or by calling 0114 22 33777 from Monday to Saturday, from 9am to 8pm.

Raising Futures Kenya is running a charity abseil down the side of the Owen Building in Sheffield this Saturday March 16 to raise money for their projects over in Kenya.

Raising Futures Kenya is an 18 year old charity that works with individuals, communities and local government to improve the lives of children, young people and families in Kenya. The miniumum age for participants is 16. Visit www.raisingfutureskenya.org.uk to register for the abseil.

- Meet writer Milly Johnson

Yorkshire’s Sunday Times Top 5 bestselling author, Milly Johnson, is sharing the inspiration and influences behind her latest book, ‘The Magnificent Mrs Mayhew,’ at ‘An Evening with Milly: My Life in Writing and other stories’ next week.

This dinner and book signing event will take place at Mosborough Hall Hotel at 6.30pm next Thursday March 21. Call 0114 2484353 or email events@mosboroughhall.co.uk for tickets.

- Girl Gang’s Wild Women

Enjoy wild thoughts confession board and story sharing, a celebration of wild women in history, photo booth and props, original artwork, face glitter and a glitter tattoo station at Sidney and Matilda next Friday March 22.

Enjoy extremely theatrical dancing and lip synching, angsty gals screaming lyrics into each others faces, and a brilliant night with the best vibes at the Sidney Street venue next week as the city prepares to celebrate all that is great about women, from 9.30pm.

- Evening with the Hairy Bikers

All round to The Hairy Bikers’ for a night of cooking and conversation with Si King and Dave Myers, this Friday March 15 from 7pm at Sheffield City Hall.

National Treasures Si King and Dave Myers are going on tour. With their irresistible enthusiasm, An Evening With The Hairy Bikers will be an epic night of cooking and conversation. The big-hearted, down-to-earth cooks with a love of good food, Si and Dave have been cooking together for more than 20 years. Visit sheffieldcityhall.co.uk for tickets.

- St Patrick's Day celebrations

There will be lots of St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Sheffield this weekend, with venues across the city preparing to paint the town green.

The Leadmill will have Irish themed drinks, chocolate gold coins, free hats, confetti cannons, balloon drops and free face-painting this Friday March 15 and Saturday March 16. Cutlery Works, on Neepsend Lane, will feature three Guinness mobile bars, and the 6 Nations Final shown live and loud on the downstairs screen this Saturday. Happy St Patrick’s Day!

Celebrate the life and music of the fantastic Joni Mitchell next Thursday March 21 at Curzon Sheffield. Enjoy the screening of her 75th birthday concert, filmed in LA over two nights, as an incredible array of singers and musicians come together for this event, shown at this Sheffield cinema for one night only, from 9pm.

The world’s finest tribute to Fleetwood Mac will be in the city for a 50th anniversary tour at Sheffield City Hall next Tuesday March 19, from 8pm.

This brand new show, celebrating 50 years of the very best of Fleetwood Mac, will include a very special blues set paying tribute to Fleetwood Mac's legendary Peter Green era. Personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member, Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is the ultimate tribute to one of rock and roll’s most remarkable groups.

- Global Village Market

Market Place Europe will return to Fargate in Sheffield city centre next week, bringing a huge selection of traders from across the world for a fantastic four-day Global Village Market.

From March 21-24, there will be a fantastic selection of arts, crafts and unique gift to explore, plus a tempting selection of continental and international flavours tor food lovers to sample – everything from Spanish and Greek, to Chinese and Mexican street foods.

- Eat cheap with city’s Dine

From March 14-28 you can dine out for just £5, £10 or £15 at bars, cafes and restaurants across Sheffield city centre.

Browse more than 45 offers at around 40 different venues to find the perfect Dine Sheffield meal for you. Whether it's brunch, lunch or tea time, with options for those on a budget and those with a little more cash to splash, you're guaranteed to find something delicious in during Dine Sheffield.

From old favourites like Forum to new kid on the block Ambulo, Dine Sheffield features some of Sheffield's favourite eateries. There's much loved independents including Birdhouse Tea Bar and Kitchen, Craft and Dough, and Sakushi alongside national chains Revolcuion De Cuba, Bill's, Pieminister and The Botanist. Browse and download offers for free at www.dinesheffield.co.uk