Here are the best things to do in Sheffield today: Wednesday January 16

From ghost tours and community meetings, to art talks and stress management workshops, here are four things happening in Sheffield today.

Talking Life, Talking Art:

Visit Graves Gallery, Surrey Street, today from 2pm, to chat, peruse the art, and reflect on all that makes us human, in art.

Ghost Tour:

This Steel City Ghost Tour gets gruesome! Join Mr P Dreadful on a journey into the darkness, listening to the dark truth of the deaths that haunt Sheffield streets. Not suitable for children, meet at Sheffield Town Hall this evening, ready to head out at 7.30pm.

Community policing:

Visit Victoria Methodist, Stafford Road, at 11am today, to chat about local policing issues and crime concerns with local PCSOs.

Understanding stress:

Head to Meersbrook Hall, at 12.30pm today, to learn about managing stress, with this regular course on managing day-to-day anxieties, and learning coping mechanisms.