From film screenings, pantos, and wardrobe revamps, to painting classes, dance classes, and a big birdwatch, there’s lots happening in Sheffield in the next few days.

- January Clothes Exchange

Wortley Hall painting workshop

Revamp your wardrobe the Common Thread way at this local, affordable, ethical and eco-friendly event this weekend.

Everyone is welcome to Union St this Saturday January 26, from 1pm to 4pm, to browse items for babies, boys and girls, women and men, clothes, shoes and accessories. Bring a bag of clean clothes in good condition, donate them to the exchange, browse the stock and take a 'nearly new' bag of clothes away. £4 entry and all are welcome.

- Wortley Painting Class

The first Wortley Hall painting workshop kicks off this Thursday January 24, at the historic Sheffield venue.

Strictly tour: live

The workshops will be held one-a-month for the next year, covering a wide range of subjects - all inspired by Wortleys. Budding painters can attend any, or all, sessions - even if they have never painted before. The session, led by artist Alan Taylor, will begin at 9am with a stroll around the gardens before painting the hall begins, so wrap up warm. Call 07748 201548 for details.

- Don't Stop Me Now: Queen

Costume contests, confetti cannons, and inflatable guitars are all on the agenda next Tuesday January 29, at The Leadmill, as Sheffield prepares to celebrate the music of Queen.

Dance the night away at the city centre venue, from 11pm to the early hours with a night full of iconic anthems from this incredible band, alongside a collection of the biggest power ballads that they have influenced and inspired. Enjoy the music stylings of Freddie Mercury and the boys, with £2 entry.

Panto comes to the city

- Big cemetery Birdwatch

Sheffield General Cemetery will host a day of guided bird watching this Sunday January 27, for those wanting to get into the spirit of the RSPB survey.

Bring your own binoculars – there will be spares for children – and start at the Gatehouse at 10am, following the paths around the lower part of the cemetery. RSPB experts will be on hand to help you identify the birds you see, and record them for the national survey.

Do dress warm for the fun day, which features plenty for children, with crafts in Twitcher's Cafe from 11am to 12.30pm, as well as refreshments. Tickets are free and can be reserved on Eventbrite, though there is a suggested donation of £3 per person on the day, to include kids crafts and refreshments. Join in the national RSPB survey in Sheffield this weekend.

Big cemetery birdwatch

- A ‘Cowspiracy’ screening

Join Heartcure Collective this Thursday January 24 for the screening of Cowspiracy.

Follow the shocking, yet humorous, journey of an aspiring environmentalist, as he daringly seeks to find the real solution to the most pressing environmental issues and true path to sustainability. Head to the Garden Street venue in Sheffield, bring along a non-vegan friend and watch this eye opening film, which starts promptly at 7pm. Entrance is free and refreshments will be served.

- Tango Beginners class

Fancy learning to dance the Tango?

A brand new Argentinean Tango course for beginners launches at Tango in the Peaks on Upper Hanover Street this evening, Thursday January 24, from 7.15pm. The class will help wannabe dancers to develop the fundamental steps of tango in a fun and relaxed atmosphere. Tango in the Peaks teaches an authentic style of Salon Tango, and no partner is required. All are welcome, £6 per lesson with the option to stay and practice dancing until late.

S Club comes to The Original Bierkeller

- Panto Fun - ‘oh yes it is!’

Handsworth and Hallam Theatre Company presents its annual panto, packed with songs, dance, silliness and all your favourite heroes and villains.

The show opens at The Montgomery this evening, Thursday January 24 at 7.15pm – a sure-fire evening of entertainment for the whole family. Join fearless Jack; his 'daft-as-a-brush' brother, Simple Simon; and his long suffering mother Dame Trott.

Call 07586 293546 for details​​​ and to book tickets.

- Serial killers​​​​​​ interviews

One of the first British policemen to work with the FBI Behavioural Science Unit in Quantico, Virginia, Paul Harrison has spent almost four decades interacting with, analysing and profiling many of the world’s most violent serial killers in an attempt to gain insight into their psyche.

Join Paul at The Leadmill this evening, Thursday January 24, to hear several stories of some of the US’s worst serial killers in their own words. Each one tells a different shocking story. These are the facts behind their upbringings, lives and killings. There’s a common belief that all serial killers are alike, possessing similar traits and domestic antecedents. How true is this?

Doors open at 7pm, and the talk beings at 8pm. Visit uk.funzing.com for more details and to book your tickets to this event.

- S Club live at Bierkeller

Pull on your combat trousers and babydoll dresses and head down to The Original Bierkeller in Sheffield next Thursday January 31 for a dose of the 90s.

S Club 3 will be performing the band’s greatest hits live at the West Street venue, with the fun kicking off from 8pm, and the singers ready to prove once and for all that there really ain’t no party like an S Club party. Visit fatsoma.com for more details and to bFook.​

- Strictly tour: live

Strictly Come Dancing will waltz into Sheffield with a glittering line-up guaranteed to delight fans.

Many of the professional favourites will return next Wednesday and Thursday, January 30 and 31, at FlyDSA Arena, along with the awesome foursome judging panel, and tour host Ore Oduba. Visit flydsaarena.co.uk for tickets.

