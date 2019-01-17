Here are the 10 best things happening in Sheffield this weekend

From spooky ghost tours, and speed mate-ing session, to musicals, dance classes, and fairs and workshops, here are the best things happening in Sheffield in the next few days…

- Steel City Ghost Tour

'Say NO to Trump' says Naomi Klein

Take a walk down Fargate this Thursday January 17, from 7.30pm, with Steel City Ghost Tour’s Mr P Dreadful.

Learn about who still serves in the shops, who lives in the basement of a bank, and just what help you can get from the dead. Join him for a walk into the funny, the absurd, the knowing and the sorrowful. It's guaranteed that you'll never see Sheffield in quite the same way again! Meet on Sheffield’s Town Hall steps ahead of the 7.30pm tour.

- Girl Gang Sheffield's speed mate-ing

Ever wished there was a Tinder for friends?

Then this is the meet-up for you. Girl Gang Sheffield is bringing new friends together next Tuesday January 22, with a Speed Mateing session at The Leadmill, from 6.30pm. Create new connections quickly and fear free, whilst being your most authentic self.

- Jack and the Beanstalk

Handsworth and Hallam Theatre Company present their annual pantomime packed with songs, dance, lots of silliness and all your favourite panto heroes and villains. The show opens at The Montgomery next Thursday January 24 at 7.15pm – a sure-fire evening of entertainment for the whole family. Join fearless, juvenile Jack; his 'daft-as-a-brush' brother, Simple Simon; and his long suffering mother Dame Trott.

Call 07586 293546 for details and tickets.

- The Blank Street Writers

Join this writing community, which meets the first and third Thursday of each month at 7.30pm this Thursday January 17, at The Red Deer, on Pitt Street.

Tonight’s session will see budding writers coming together to talk about writing and do some writing exercises together. There will also be the chance to work through that session's submissions from members of the group, with constructive criticism and supporting feedback. Visit facebook.com/groups/blankstreetwriters

- Sheffield Heritage Fair

Join Museums Sheffield for a celebration of Sheffield’s rich history, as they showcase the work of key heritage groups from around the city in a weekend-long fair at the Millennium Gallery.

Explore the fascinating historic reach of the city; from earthworks to hillforts, long lost castles to Tudor tombs or industrial hamlets to hospitals. Take the opportunity to chat with local heritage groups and learn from history advocates who care for and promote the vestiges of Sheffield’s past. Meet the groups that, together, celebrate our past and make it part of Sheffield’s future.

The heritage weekend runs at the gallery on Arundel Gate from 10am to 5pm this Saturday and Sunday (January 19-20). Free entry for all, though donations are welcome and appreciated. No need to book, just call in.

- Anxiety: keeping it real

The first in a new series of monthly meet-ups – Keeping It Real - launches at Urban-Ita this month.

This series is specifically designed to address many of the individual obstacles and challenges many of us face in daily life which, if we don't, can't, or indeed are unable to get a handle on them, can come to impact negatively in every area of our lives. Often at the expense of our happiness, mental well-being and overall health. Each meeting will be topic specific, and January’s talking point is that of anxiety.

In the UK approximately one in five of us will suffer from anxiety related issues during our lifetime. For many, anxiety is a daily companion.

Visit the Abbeydale Road venue next Wednesday January 23 from 6.30pm-9.30pm. Visit meetup.com for details.

- Beginners Tango class

Fancy learning to dance the Argentinean Tango?

This new 10 week course, specifically for beginners, kicks off this Thursday January 17 at 7.15pm at Tango in the Peaks, Upper Hanover Street. Learn the fundamental steps of tango in a fun and relaxed atmosphere, ideal for those who have never danced tango and for those who want to go back to the basics again. The class teaches an authentic style of Salon Tango, based in connection and improvisation, with no partner required.

- Night shift at Depot

Kelham’s Depot Bakery is relaunching its Night Shift evenings this Friday January 18.

There is also a second evening planned this month, next Friday January 25.

While many people know Depot for brunch, the relaunch of Night Shift last Friday has ushered in a new and understated, quality menu of items such as salmon rarebit, beetroot charcuterie, mushroom stroganoff stew and kedgeree from head chef Mike Smith and his team.

- Naomi Klein on trump

Sheffield Momentum Book Club will be reading Naomi Klein’s ‘No is Not Enough: Defeating the New Shock Politics,’ this Sunday January 20 at Rutland Arms, from 2pm to 4pm.

The club wishes to make it as easy as possible for people who’ve either finished or read just a little of the book – which is about how we should resist the politics of Trump – to attend the session. All are welcome to the session. The club will also be picking what it is going to read for its next book; all ideas welcome.

- Get running in Wintervals

Stay fit through the winter with these Wednesday evening run training sessions in Sheffield.

The sessions, hosted by Fell Running Guide, will include 30 minutes of warm ups, flexibility and technique work, followed by 30 mins of interval training. Intervals are based on time not distance to so all abilities welcomed - your fitness level is irrelevant. Meet at Hunter's Bar roundabout at 6.30pm next Wednesday January 23. Cost £15 per three sessions.

