Here are ten festive family screenings in Sheffield this weekend

We’ve found ten fantastic festive family screenings being held at venues across the city this weekend, so grab your loved ones and some movie snacks, for an afternoon or evening of fun:

- Love Actually - 92 Burton Road, Saturday December 22, 6.30pm

Love Actually is all around. And this Christmas it’s coming to Sheffield’s 92 Burton Road for a festive screening to get us all in the Christmas spirit.

This unique location has been transformed for the festive season, with nods to Narnia and the creation of a real Winter Wonderland. Doors for the Love Actually event will open at 6.30pm on Saturday December 22, ahead of the film screening at 8.30pm, for over 16s only. Visit www.thevillagegreenevents.co for details of this fantastic film weekend.

- Elf – Curzon Sheffield, Saturday December 22, 10.30am

Buddy was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised with Santa's elves.

Unable to shake the feeling that he doesn't fit in, the adult Buddy travels to New York, in full elf uniform, in search of his real father. As it happens, this is Walter Hobbs, a cynical businessman. After a DNA test proves this, Walter reluctantly attempts to start a relationship with Buddy with increasingly chaotic results. At Curzon Sheffield, George Street, this Saturday December 22 at 10.30am.

- The Grinch – Showroom Cinema, December 21-30, 12.35pm each day

The Grinch tells the story of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl's generous holiday spirit.

Funny and heart-warming, it's a universal story about the spirit of Christmas. The infamous Grinch lives alone inside a cave with only his loyal dog, Max. With a cave rigged with inventions and contraptions, the Grinch only sees his neighbours in Whoville when he runs out of food. Each year at Christmas they disrupt his tranquil solitude with their celebrations. When they declare they are going to make Christmas three times bigger this year, the Grinch realises there is only one way for him to get some peace and quiet: he must steal Christmas! At The Showroom Cinema from December 21-30, at 12.35pm each day.

- The Star: The Story of the First Christmas – STC Sheffield, Nairn Street, Saturday December 22, 2pm

Kick off the Christmas school holidays with the Christmas story like you’ve never quite heard it before.

Enjoy this special family screening of The Star: The Story of the First Christmas, at STC Sheffield, Nairn Street, Crookes, this Saturday December 22 from 2pm. A small but brave donkey and his animal friends become the unsung heroes of the first Christmas. Doors open at 2pm with the film at 2.30pm. This is a free event, and there will be refreshments and festive treats.

- Muppets Christmas Carol – Showroom Cinema, December 21-24

The goose is getting fat and Kermit and pals are out in force in this tongue-in-cheek adaptation of A Christmas Carol, screening at the Showroom cinema this weekend, running from Friday December 21 to Monday December 24.

Michael Caine appears as Scrooge in The Muppets Christmas Carol, along with a gaggle of heart-warming songs. What better way to get into the spirit than a magical romp through Christmas past, present and future? Enjoy this Muppet family favourite.

- The Holiday – The Leadmill, Friday December 21, 7.30pm

The Holiday is a true classic Christmas rom-com - and it’s coming to The Leadmill’s big screen this weekend.

There will be a host of Christmas cocktails, mulled wine, pick’n’mix, popcorn and Santa hats for those attending the festive screening this Friday, with doors opening at 7.30pm. Tables of four are available, so that you can sit with your pals for this heartwarming screening that is guaranteed to leave everyone feeling the Christmas love.

- It’s A Wonderful Life – Curzon Sheffield, Christmas Eve, 5.50pm

It’s a Christmas tale as old as time – and there's no better way to get in the mood for the season than with this screening of It’s a Wonderful Life at Curzon Sheffield this Christmas Eve.

James Stewart is George Bailey, a man whose attempted suicide on Christmas Eve gains the attention of a guardian angel, Clarence Odbody who is sent to help him in his hour of need. Join the Sheffield venue, on George Street, for this epic festive classic, which runs from 5.50pm.

- Die Hard – Showroom Cinema, Friday December 21, 8.30pm

That bloke from Moonlighting made his name with this perfect 80s action film.

John McClane takes on a group of terrorists that have taken over the Nakatomi building on Christmas Eve. As the FBI assess the situation, McClane decides to launch a one-man war against them, picking them off one by one. Rickman’s Hans Gruber is awesome and the action sequences still hold up against anything today. Visit Showroom Cinema this Friday at 8.30pm.

- Bolshoi’s Nutcracker​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ – Showroom Cinema, Sunday December 23, 3pm

As the clock strikes midnight on Christmas Eve, the wooden nutcracker doll comes to life.

A holiday tradition for the whole family, The Nutcracker sweeps the Bolshoi stage for two hours of enchantment and magic this December 23, with a screening at the Showroom Cinema.​​​​​​ Running from 3pm.

- Home Alone – 92 Burton Road, Saturday December 22, 2pm

The ultimate Christmas experience is heading to Sheffield’s 92 Burton Road this Christmas – with a family screening of Home Alone this Saturday.

The festive fun will take place at 2pm, with the film showing at 4pm in the quirky Kelham Island location. Cinema-goers will find themselves travelling through an enchanted Narnia-themed wardrobe as they enter into a world of twinkling lights and Christmas wonder, the perfect setting to enjoy some festive favourites on the big screen.

Ahead of each screening there will be a sprinkling of festive cheer in a Winter Wonderland, with the venue’s resident DJ spinning the best Christmas classics, street food vendors serving up fantastic wintry grub and a bar serving a selection of drinks. Visit www.thevillagegreenevents.co for details of this fantastic film.