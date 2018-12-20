Here are some great places to take a family walk in nature this new year

“I’m passionate about going outdoors and I love walking,” says Sheffield family blogger Naomi Cooper, who runs website ‘Trips With A Tot.’

“Walks with kids can be tricky though, and sometimes you want to do something a little more structured and fun than just a wild walk in the countryside. These are some of my family’s favourite fun trails and nature walks:

Trips with a Tot - run by Sheffield mum Naomi Cooper

- Sheffield Round Walk

“The Sheffield Round Walk is a 14 mile walk mostly around south-west Sheffield, that cuts into beautiful parks, heritage sites and shows some of the best places Sheffield has to offer. The walk can be started at any point, and can be completed in small chunks, and added up to complete the whole walk making it more suitable for families with young children. Some specifically nice places to visit on the walk are Forge Dam to Endcliffe Park which is approximately two miles, Mayfield Alpacas in the opposite direction, Graves Park with a free farm and Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet.”

- Forge Dam to Endcliffe Park

“This is a great family walk because of the facilities. If you start at Forge Dam Cafe, there is a good playground, a lovely cafe, ducks, and nature play in the woods. There’s plenty to explore along the way, including stepping stones and Shepherds Wheel.

- Chatsworth Estate Walk

The Chatsworth estate has 1,000 acres free for anyone to enjoy, with a lovely trail taking you through the woods, with the best views over Chatsworth and the Peak District from the Hunting Tower. This is a great place to visit with prams and pushchairs.

- National Trust Longshaw Estate Bogart Trail

The Boggart Trail can be done at any time at the Longshaw Estate, which is a great place for children and adults to stroll, trying to find the Boggart holes and hiding places. There are 6 homes to find, in a circular trail loop which is pushchair friendly. Trail sheets can be purchased from the visitors centre for 50p.

- A Journey To Hidden Places sculpture trail

This sculpture trail is in Firth Park and Wincobank area, and features 18 pieces of creative art work to find on a trail taking you through bluebell woods. It’s free to take part, and you can go at your own pace, and complete as little or as much of it as you like.

- Norfolk Heritage Trail

The Norfolk Heritage Trail in Sheffield is a really fun idea for families to do together and can be done in chunks or in a whole day, including farms, parks and plenty of history.

