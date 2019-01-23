Head to Sheffield cemetery to join in country’s biggest birdwatching event Watch Tour fun

Here are seven things to do over the next week in Sheffield.

Sheffield General Cemetery will host a day of guided birdwatching this Sunday (January 27), for those wanting to get into the spirit of the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch survey.

Stacey Dooley (centre) performs during a photocall before the opening night of the Strictly Come Dancing Tour 2019

Bring your own binoculars and start at the Gatehouse at 10am, following the paths around the lower part of the cemetery.

RSPB experts will be on hand to help you identify the birds you see, and record them for the national survey.

Do dress warm for the fun day, which features plenty for children, with crafts in Twitcher's Cafe from 11am to 12.30pm, as well as refreshments.

Strictly Come Dancing will waltz into Sheffield next week with a glittering line-up guaranteed to delight fans of the popular show.

Many of the professional favourites will return next Wednesday and Thursday, at FlyDSA Arena, along with the awesome foursome judging panel - Craig Revel Horwood, Dame Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli – and tour host Ore Oduba. Visit flydsaarena.co.uk for tickets.

Revamp your wardrobe the Common Thread way at this local, affordable, ethical and eco-friendly event.

Everyone is welcome to Union St this Saturday, from 1pm to 4pm, to browse items for babies, boys and girls, women and men, clothes, shoes and accessories. Bring a bag of clean clothes in good condition, donate them to the exchange, browse the stock and take a 'nearly new' bag of clothes away. £4 entry.

Pull on your combat trousers and babydoll dresses and head down to The Original Bierkeller next Thursday for a dose of the 90s.

S Club 3 will be performing the band’s greatest hits live at the West Street venue, with the fun kicking off from 8pm, and the singers ready to prove once and for all that there really ain’t no party like an S Club party. Visit fatsoma.com for more details and to book.

Handsworth and Hallam Theatre Company presents its annual panto, Jack and the Beanstalk, packed with songs, dance, silliness and all your favourite heroes and villains.

The show opens at The Montgomery this evening at 7.15pm – a sure-fire evening of entertainment for the whole family. Join fearless Jack; his 'daft-as-a-brush' brother, Simple Simon; and his long suffering mother Dame Trott. Call 07586 293546 for details.

One of the first British policemen to work with the FBI Behavioural Science Unit in Quantico, Virginia, Paul Harrison has spent almost four decades interacting with, analysing and profiling many of the world’s most violent serial killers in an attempt to gain insight into their psyche.

Join Museums Sheffield at the Millennium Gallery next Tuesday, from 12pm to 2pm, for a Death Café.

People of all ages and backgrounds can gather to eat cake, drink tea and talk about death, with the aim of breaking down taboos, in order to help people make the most of their finite lives. Since Death Cafés launched in 2011, there have been over 5,800 sessions in 52 countries. Call 0114 2782675 for details.