Sheffield and the surrounding area is packed with Halloween events this weekend.

Families can enjoy lots of activities designed for children - from pumpkin trails and animal-themed events, to crafts and storytelling sessions.

Meanwhile, adults have the option of evening entertainment, including film screenings, live music and themed parties.

With a combination of free events and ticketed experiences, there’s plenty of opportunity to join in the Halloween celebrations, whether looking for a casual family outing or a spookier night out.

The weekend promises to cater to a wide range of interests, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the spirit of the season in their own way.

1 . Spookytime is a family-friendly Halloween trail running 20 October to 2 November, suitable for children aged seven and over. The interactive route through the House and grounds features themed sets, playful surprises, and scare actors, with breaks in the Scare Village offering food, drinks, marshmallows, and fairground fun. Tickets start from £20 for adults and £13 for children, with family packages available, and proceeds support the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust.

2 . Screamtime offers an after-dark scare experience from 20 October to 2 November, designed for adults and thrill-seekers aged 15 and over. Guests navigate immersive indoor and outdoor routes with live-action scares, themed sets, and terrifying characters, with breaks available in the Scare Village offering street food, drinks, and fairground rides. Tickets start at £21, with accompanying carers admitted free, and all proceeds support the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust.

3 . Canon Hall Farm Cannon Hall Farm's annual pumpkin festival runs daily through October and Halloween, offering thousands of pumpkins alongside a chance to meet the farm's adorable pygmy goats. Families can enjoy Instagram-worthy photo spots, a spooky pumpkin virtual reality ride, and farm-based activities for all ages. Tickets are available online, and the event promises to be the biggest yet, with live animal arrivals and even the possibility of witnessing a birth.

4 . The Rocky Horror Picture Show – Samuel Worth Chapel, Sheffield This 31 October screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show combines a cult classic musical with the Gothic atmosphere of Samuel Worth Chapel. Doors open at 8pm, with the performance at 8.30pm, and tickets cost £12 plus booking fee for this 18+ event. Audience participation is encouraged, with local drinks and snacks available to enjoy during the performance.