Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

From theme parks to safaris, here’s out pick of 10 family day outs you can enjoy during the upcoming half-term holidays 🏞

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With half-term approaching sooner than you’d like, time to start thinking about planning for some family day’s out.

But with the gamut of options available out there, where to begin when it comes to planning?

We’ve taken a look at Tripadvisor and rounded up 10 popular destinations for all the family, including customer reviews

With January almost coming to an end and half-term holidays across the UK scheduled in many parts to take place in mid-February, now might be the time to start planning.

So what could you be doing this half-term, come rain or shine, for a family day out with the kids - perhaps we can help with that if you’re stuck for ideas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ve taken a look at Tripadvisor and sourced ten of the best things you can do in England with the kids, along with how you can get tickets to our suggestions and reviews from people from the travel website offering their views on their day out, rather than what the parks in question claim.

Much of the information provided is correct as of writing, but we would always suggest before setting your plans in stone to check the relevant websites (especially with theme parks) for more opening time information - and those all important half-term deals.

So who made our list? Read on to find out!

The 10 best things to do in England with kids - according to Tripadvisor

As half-term approaches, here’s some ideas what to do with the little ones ahead of February. | submit

10: West Midlands Safari Park

Where: Spring Grove, Bewdley DY12 1LF England

Tripadvisor rating: 4/5

What Tripadvisor reviewers said: Loved our visit. Happy animals, very polite and helpful staff, venue was very clean and well maintained, food was tasty and all reasonably priced. Was not rushed through the Safari so took our time to stop and watch the animals. Geared for everyone, not just children/teens. Will come back again.

For more information or to book tickets to the West Midlands Safari park, visit the park’s official website

9: Heights of Abraham

Where: Dale Rd, Matlock Bath, Matlock DE4 3NT England

Tripadvisor rating: 4 ½/5

What Tripadvisor reviewers said: Lovely place to visit with the family. From the Cable car ride to the caves and play areas. Even in poor weather it was great. Mathew the cave guide was funny and very knowledgeable

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information or to book tickets to Heights of Abraham, visit the park, visit the park’s official website.

8: Chessington World of Adventure Resort

Where: Leatherhead Road, Chessington KT9 2NE England

Tripadvisor rating: 3/5

What Tripadvisor reviewers said: Such a great day out! We had a blast as it was pretty quiet so we got to go on rides without much queueing. The newish Mandrill ride was amazing!

For more information or to book tickets to Chessington World of Adventure Resort, visit the park’s official website.

7: Drayton Manor Theme Park

Where: Drayton Manor Drive, Tamworth B78 3TJ England

Tripadvisor rating: 4 ½/5

What Tripadvisor reviewers said: It was a half term holiday on a day when the rain was persistent and sometimes heavy, but we still had a great day with our two grandsons, aged 5 and 3. The atmosphere is so happy and friendly at Thomas Land with excellent staff everywhere.

For more information or to book tickets to Drayton Manor, visit the park’s official website.

6: Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Where: 525 Ocean Boulevard, Blackpool FY4 1EZ England

Tripadvisor rating: 4/5

What Tripadvisor reviewers said: Great first day back [...] So many rides were done through the day, lovely lunch at Ice Lounge, weather was great and ride availability was great. So pleased we renewed our season passes again this year - what a great start!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information or to book tickets to Blackpool Pleasure Beach, visit the park’s official website.

5: Thorpe Park

Thorpe Park - which came firth on Tripadvisor’s top 10 family attractions in the UK.

Where: Staines Road, Chertsey KT16 8PN England

Tripadvisor rating: 3 ½/5

What Tripadvisor reviewers said: First time going on any of the big rides and it was spectacular. I always say how Alton Towers is the best but Thorpe might beat it. From the launch of stealth to the waves of tidal wave it was great

For more information or to book tickets to Thorpe Park, visit the park’s official website.

4: Stockeld Park

Where: Wetherby Road, Spofforth LS22 4AN England

Tripadvisor rating: 4 ½/5

What Tripadvisor reviewers said: Great place, accustomed to the fact that most family attractions in the UK are already old, the park positively surprised with a modern playground. Additionally, in the winter I found an affordable ice rink.

For more information or to book tickets to Stockeld Park, visit the park’s official website.

3: Paultons Park

Where: Romsey SO51 6AL

Tripadvisor rating: 4 ½/5

What Tripadvisor reviewers said: Excellent! You couldn’t ask more of a theme park. It is so clean and well maintained. With the gardens and trees, it’s a lovely place to walk around - lots of space. The staff were all brilliant. The rides are excellent. There’s a real variety for all ages. We took a 2,6 and 9 year old and all were catered for - there’s some fast, adrenaline rides and toddler friendly rides. We went in the February half-term and it wasn’t crowded at all. We didn’t wait more than 5 minutes for any rides or for food.

For more information or to book tickets to Paultons Park, visit the park’s official website.

2: Legoland Windsor

Where: Winkfield Road, Windsor SL4 4AY England

Tripadvisor rating: 3/5

What Tripadvisor reviewers said: The Lego mini village was amazing, that takes a couple of hours to look at. Some rides were better than others, it depends what you are looking for, I didn't think they lasted very long. The refresh my drink bottle is a very good idea especially in the hot weather, there is a refill station in the hotel which is handy during the evening

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information or to book tickets to Legoland Windsor, visit the park’s official website.

1: Alton Towers

Where: Farley Lane, Alton ST10 4DB England

Tripadvisor rating: 4/5

What Tripadvisor reviewers said: This theme park is INCREDIBLE! The rides are thrilling and there is a CBeebiesland for the little ones. In my opinion, my favourite ride is Thirteen. The first thrilling drop and the freefall drop is just so cool

For more information or to book tickets to Alton Towers, visit the park’s official website.

CALL TO ACTION HERE