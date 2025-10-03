Taylor Swift is one of the guests on The Graham Norton Show this week 🎤📺

The Graham Norton Show is back with a major star tonight.

Taylor Swift will be stopping by to celebrate her new album.

But who else is on the line-up for the episode?

A brand new series of The Graham Norton Show has arrived and he will be joined by a true mega-star this week. The BBC has confirmed the line-up for the latest episode.

Taylor Swift will be sitting on his famous sofa following the release of her 12th studio album today (October 3). The Life of a Showgirl is available to listen to right now - including lead single The Fate of Ophelia.

But who else can you expect to see? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is The Graham Norton Show on TV?

The Graham Norton Show returns for its 33rs series on Friday, September 26. | BBC/So Television/The Graham Norton Show/xChristopher Baines

Having returned to BBC One last week (September 26), The Graham Norton Show is back in its usual Friday night slot. It will be on TV today (October 3) but it is another late one.

It is due to start at 10.40pm, according to the schedule. The episode will run for around 50 minutes in total and will be available on demand via iPlayer if you can’t stay up to catch it.

Who is on The Graham Norton Show this week?

It is quite the incredible line-up for the latest episode of the BBC talk show. Joining Graham on his famous sofa will be:

Taylor Swift

Cillian Murphy

Greta Lee

Jodie Turner-Smith

Domhnall Gleeson

Lewis Capaldi

The preview for the episode, via Radio Times, reads: “The host welcomes global music star Taylor Swift, inviting her to discuss her album The Life of a Showgirl.

“Also appearing are Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy, who is playing the head teacher in reform school drama Steve and actors Greta Lee and Jodie Turner-Smith, who are appearing together in sci-fi reboot Tron: Ares.

“Plus, Domhnall Gleeson talks about his new comedy role in The Office spin-off The Paper and Lewis Capaldi performs Something in the Heavens.”

Taylor Swift has appeared on the Graham Norton show a number of times over the years. This will be her first time on it since 2022.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.