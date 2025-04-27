Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grace’s fifth series will conclude on ITV this weekend 🕵️‍♂️

Grace series 5 concludes on ITV tonight.

John Simm stars in the popular crime drama.

But who else is in the cast of the show?

The latest series of Grace is set to come to a dramatic conclusion this weekend. John Simm has returned as the titular detective in the ITV show.

Set in Brighton, the crime drama is based on the books by Peter James. The latest feature length episode will air in a matter of hours.

But who is in the cast of Grace? Here’s all you need to know:

What to expect from Grace this week?

John Simm and Richie Campbell in Grace series 5 | ITV

The preview for the episode, via Radio Times, reads: “The team emerges from the ashes of a shocking betrayal and prepares for a major criminal trial - after Grace's team intercepted millions of pounds of cocaine being smuggled into Newhaven port in a case involving an elusive figure known as The Merchant, Roy is determined to see him go down for his crimes as the ruthless drug lord faces trial.

“Brighton resident Meg Magellan's daughter Laura leaves for a gap year as Meg receives a jury summons that poses a dilemma.”

Who is in the cast of Grace series 5?

John Simm returns as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace for a new series on ITV.

Also reprising their roles for series five are Richie Campbell (Top Boy, Stephen) who plays DI Glenn Branson, Zoë Tapper (Liar) as Cleo Morey, Laura Elphinstone (Chernobyl) as DS Bella Moy, Brad Morrison (Outlander) as DC Nick Nicholl and Sam Hoare (The Castaways) as ACC Cassian Pewe.

There will be guest stars limited to single episode appearances as well.

What time is Grace on TV?

The finale of Grace’s fifth series will be broadcast today (April 27). It is set to start at 8pm and will run for two hours approximately - including ad-breaks.

How to watch Grace?

The show is set to be broadcast live on ITV1 and STV in Scotland on Sunday evenings - including tonight. It will also be available on ITVX/ STV Player if you can’t watch it live.

If you can’t wait to watch the final episode, the full series 5 box set (plus all the previous seasons) is available on ITVX/ STV Player right now.

